[matteo-guendouzi-‘fighting-for-arsenal-future’-immediately-after-heated-row-with-mikel-arteta-during-dubai-schooling-camp]

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is reportedly experiencing a struggle to convince Mikel Arteta of his prolonged-expression long term at the club.

Arteta omitted the Frenchman from his squad for Sunday’s defeat of Newcastle in what is believed to be a punishment dished out to the player.

Getty Visuals – Getty Guendouzi is struggling with a battle for his Arsenal long term, studies claim

Darren Bent explains why Manchester United and Arsenal would be getting a threat in signing Aaron Ramsey from Juventus

In accordance to The Telegraph, Guendouzi and his supervisor had a ‘heated row’ in the course of the Gunners’ recent wintertime break coaching camp in Dubai as the Spanish mentor was disappointed with the midfielder’s perspective.

Arteta, who succeeded the sacked Unai Emery as manager last November, selects his squad centered on efficiency in education during the 7 days and this is said to be the rationale for Guendouzi’s absence vs the Magpies.

The selection to fall Guendouzi paid out off as perfectly, as Arsenal romped to a 4- gain above Newcastle with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette all finding on the rating sheet.

The 20-yr-outdated Guendouzi arrived as 1 of Unai Emery’s 1st signings at the Emirates and has proven guarantee through his limited spell at the club so much.

Getty Photos – Getty Arteta and Guendouzi reportedly experienced a training ground fallout

But he is now acquiring to gain again the support of Arteta pursuing their alleged teaching ground fallout.

When asked about Guendouzi’s absence on Sunday, Arteta replied: “The purpose is that gamers who, in my opinion, are training superior, behaving far better and are additional applied to supply on the pitch, what we want, are the gamers chosen.”

Arsenal are up coming in motion in Greece towards Olympiacos in the Europa League spherical-of-32 on Thursday – will entire commentary of the match Stay on talkSPORT 2!