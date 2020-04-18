Matterhorn lights an American flag during the pandemic

Matterhorn’s famous Swiss peak was dazzling when adorned with stars and stripes this week, illuminated by a display of the American flag at a show of solidarity with the United States during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The display of the flag on the virtual symbol of the Swiss Alps was announced on the internet by the tourist council of Zermatt, which organized the screenings with the artist. Gary Hofhester.

“Our thoughts are with all the American people at this unprecedented time. We can’t wait to meet again at the foot of the Matterhorn, we are all together “, they posted on Facebook.

Swiss Ambassador to the United States Jacques Pittelund shared the image on Twitter, calling it “wonderful.”

Majestic! Last night, # Switzerland sent a message of # hope and solidarity to the United States by hoisting the American flag on the top of the #Swiss emblematic mountain, Matterhorn. @zermatt_tourism 🇨🇭🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YntCsEJG1A

– Jacques Pitteloud (wSwissAmbUSA) April 16, 2020

On the tourist site of Zermatt, they explain the project, which includes a different screening every night.

Matterhorn has always been a symbol of Switzerland and a place of strength and stability. Zermatt is convinced: as strong as Matterhorn, society must remain strong together, anchor and let the storm pass. As for this symbol, the mountain will be illuminated daily from Tuesday, March 24, 2020 – the weather allows

Hope, solidarity and gratitude

With the lighting, Zermatt wants to give people a sign of hope and solidarity in this difficult time of the Coronavirus pandemic. Just like the slogan “Light is hope”. The village shows solidarity with all the people who are currently suffering and is grateful to all those who are helping to overcome the crisis. This includes medical staff, all those who ensure the supply and supply of the population, as well as all those who stay at home without taking into account and adapting their daily routine and duties to the circumstances.

They have also tweeted many other amazing photos.

The American flag is displayed at the Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps in a show of solidarity with Koran #Zermatt #Matterhornhttps: //t.co/JdajqT3RsE #FoxNews

– Zermatt – Matterhorn (@zermatt_tourism) April 17, 2020

Mit der deutschen Flagge auf dem Matterhorn senden wir ein Zeichen der Solidarität über die derzeit geschlossenen Grenzen. #Deutschland #Zermatt # Matterhorn @ BILD @SZ @faznet @welt pic.twitter.com/2PrKxYVGGq

– Zermatt – Matterhorn (.zermatt_tourism) April 15, 2020

We greet our Japanese friends, associates and guests and send them a sign of hope and strength to overcome this unusual and difficult time. #Japan #Zermatt #Matterhorn hknhk_news @Yomiuri_Online @asahi @mainichi @japantimes https://t.co/qFjiKvhokc pic.twitter.com/tTX7UJrBag

– Zermatt – Matterhorn (.zermatt_tourism) April 15, 2020

Dear citizens of Spain, you are seriously affected by the coronavirus. We wish you a lot of perseverance and good health. #EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos #Zermatt #Matterhorn @elpais_espana @elmundoes @abc_es @publico_es @rtve pic.twitter.com/euMRHHfKOib

– Zermatt – Matterhorn (@zermatt_tourism) April 10, 2020

This is especially good.

Also, spritht das Matterhorn: Zermatt erhebt sein Wahrzeichen zum Botschafter in düsteren Zeiten #Zermatt #Matterhornhttps: //t.co/PT9IP7J5tn via @NZZ

– Zermatt – Matterhorn (@zermatt_tourism) April 16, 2020

