Matters Get Even More Difficult Throughout Investigations In “Tell Me What You Saw”

Points are being thrown into chaos in OCN’s “Tell Me What You Saw” as Oh Hyun Jae (Jang Hyuk) is place in a tough situation.

Spoilers

The new stills exhibit Hwang Ha Younger (Jin Web optimization Yeon) arresting Oh Hyun Jae and Cha Soo Younger (Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung) witnessing the minute. The most-modern episode that aired on March 14 confirmed Choi Hyung Pil (Jang Hyun Sung) remaining murdered by “Him” and with tensions working bigger than ever, it is curious why Oh Hyun Jae is the a person currently being arrested.

Episode 13 confirmed Oh Hyun Jae setting up a trap to capture “Him.” Imagining that “Him” was listening in on discussions, Oh Hyun Jae purposefully leaked details to attract “Him” in.

Despite the fact that the program experienced labored and Oh Hyun Jae was ready to unmask the killer, Choi Hyung Pil instantly arrived at the scene and challenging issues. “Him” didn’t skip his probability and built a operate for it, and then took the opportunity to murder Choi Hyung Pil, who was chasing just after him. When Cha Soo Young and Hwang Ha Youthful arrived at the scene, Choi Hyung Pil was now useless, and Hyun Jae overlooked them as he ran off to catch “Him.” In Hwang Ha Young’s eyes, it was a sensible assumption to be suspicious of Oh Hyun Jae.

Involving Hwang Ha Young’s rising suspicions and Oh Hyun Jae’s dedication to capture “Him” stands Cha Soo Youthful. The production staff spelled out, “Oh Hyun Jae faces an unpredicted condition as he is now a suspect for Choi Hyung Pil’s murder. Hwang Ha Young’s reasoning for hiding a top secret about ‘Him,’ and Oh Hyun Jae and Cha Soo Young’s decisions will be what viewers must watch for in the approaching episode.”

The fallout of Oh Hyun Jae’s arrest will unfold in the forthcoming episode of “Tell Me What You Noticed,” which will air at 10:50 p.m. KST on March 15.

