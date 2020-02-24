Matteson man killed in Washington Park capturing

A person died hrs soon after staying shot Saturday in Washington Park on the South Facet.

Vashon Simmons, 44, was sitting in a parked car or truck just ahead of eight p.m. when another person walked up to him in the initial block of East 57th Avenue and fired shots, Chicago law enforcement and the Cook County health care examiner’s business said.

Simmons was struck in the torso and forearm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, officers claimed. He was pronounced dead early the next working day.

Simmons lived in south suburban Matteson, the health care examiner’s place of work stated.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

