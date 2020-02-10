Matthew A. Cherry’s ‘Hair Love’ becomes the only black winner at the 2020 Oscars

Hattie McDaniel wins the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Gone with the Wind at the 12th Academy Awards in 1940. Screenshot: Oscars (YouTube)

On February 29, 1940, Hattie McDaniel, arguably the most famous black actress in the world at the time, stepped onto the podium at the Cocoanut Grove nightclub inside the legendary Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles to accept his Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress – the first for a black artist.

Adorned with a dazzling turquoise dress – her hair kissed by white gardenias – McDaniel shook hands with the presenter Fay Bainter, then nodded towards the audience, their loud applause turning into assiduous silence.

“Academy of cinema arts and sciences, colleagues in the film industry and guests of honor,” she started. “It was one of the happiest moments of my life, and I want to thank each of you who participated in my selection for one of their awards, for your kindness. It made me feel very, very humble. “

She continued: “I will always hold it as a beacon for all that I can do in the future. I sincerely hope that I will always be honored by my race and the film industry. My heart is too full to tell you how I feel, and may I say thank you and God bless you. “

Courtesy: Oscars (YouTube)

Consumed by the magnitude of the moment, the 46-year-old actress then burst into tears as she passed an extravagant table where her white co-stars Gone with the Wind were gathered, returning to her seat, which was elsewhere as a supply of his presence. Because if her critically acclaimed performance as a bonded black woman was good enough for an Oscar, explicit permission from producer Gone with the Wind David O. Selznick was necessary for this same black woman to accept it (l the hotel adhered to a strict non-black until 1959). McDaniel will later quell the onslaught of criticism she has made for taking on stereotypical roles with ridicule: “I would rather play a maid than be one.”

Eighty years later, looking at the latest iteration of the Oscars, it’s obvious that very little has changed. Out of 20 acting nominations, 18 were white, and the only directors to be found were on Natalie Portman’s cape on the red carpet.

Equally important is the lack of recognition and fair opportunities for black artists, a point brilliantly expressed by comedian Chris Rock in his opening salvo: “Cynthia (Erivo) did such a good job for Harriet by hiding Black that the Academy forced her to hide all black candidates. Cynthia, is Eddie Murphy under this stage? “

While the victory for the best American Factory documentary solidified the Obamas as a Hollywood royalty – it was produced by their newly created production company, Higher Ground – they were not nominated. Which means that after surviving a grueling four-hour TV show, our only moment of black triumph came courtesy of Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver, winner of the best animated short for Hair Love.

Not really.

And perfectly aware of the importance of the film and its place in history, Cherry clearly explained for whom her instant classic was created.

“This film was for you,” he told The Root. “You know, over the years, you know, there have been no characters in … the animation that looks like you. This film was made for you to see yourself.”

He also acknowledged that his Oscar victory had sown seeds that will eventually turn into fruitful opportunities for other black designers.

“There is room for you in the animation,” he added. “And I hope this victory will help propel the next generation of diverse people and people of color into this world.”

Perhaps that is what McDaniel wanted, but was unable to properly express or execute.

It is simply disheartening that the Oscars continue to make such great efforts to ignore our contributions to entertainment, despite our status as the epicenter of popular culture.

But as black joy cannot be denied or defined by its detractors, enjoy the taste of victory below:

.