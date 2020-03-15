Matthew Broderick’s sister & # 39; feels so much better & # 39; after coronavirus diagnosis – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML564b5112f52ddbeb7abc286c6b28d60111%

Giving an update on his sister Janet’s condition, the 54-year-old actor says in a statement: “I am happy to say that he is feeling much better and is on his way to a full recovery.”

Matthew BroderickSister of reverence. Janet Broderick “feels much better” after testing positive for coronavirus.

Janet, who is a pastor at All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, has been hospitalized after attending a conference in Kentucky, with tests confirming she was positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday (March 11, 2020). .

Speaking to give an update on his sister’s health, the 57-year-old actor assured fans that Janet is “on the road to a full recovery” after being admitted to the ICU this week for “severe pneumonia”

“My whole family is grateful for my sister Janet’s concern and good wishes,” Matthew said in a statement to Deadline. “I’m happy to say that he is feeling much better and is on his way to making a full recovery. We are all very grateful for the wonderful care he received from the amazing Cedars Sinai doctors and nurses.”

In a statement issued by the church after her diagnosis, Janet said: “Jesus has been so close to me always and the Scriptures have confirmed to me. I look forward to being in worship again, praying with you and singing a hymn. ”

Matthew had to open a limited series of Neil SimonPlaza Suite with his wife, Sarah Jessica ParkerHowever, on Friday on Broadway, production was halted after all Broadway shows were suspended until April 12, in light of the global health crisis.