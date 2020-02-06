Matthew Hooton: Jacinda Ardern should consider tax cuts to scupper National

COMMENT:

The mercilessness with which the Prime Minister chases middle voters can delight the business community, but it scares his most loyal supporters and the opposition.

National was inexplicably unprepared for infrastructure announcement last week when Jacinda Ardern’s “nuclear-free moment” on climate change gave way to billions of dollars of new highways – including those the Labor party had previously canceled.

Similarly, having demanded tougher measures against the coronavirus, National was nowhere to go when the Ardern government followed right-wing Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison almost literally by closing the border with China and isolating those who were potentially exposed in military camps.

The tax appears to be on the point of following, and National risks of Ardern to carry it again.

Ardern may be incompetent in developing policies and monitoring the performance of his ministers, but his opponents make a big mistake if they extrapolate these weaknesses to his political sense.

Ardern is the dean of the Gray Lynn clock set, but she also grew up in Morrinsville. She went to school with the teenager and served him fish and chips.

She calculates enough to know that if the luvvies of downtown Auckland and Wellington cannot bear her move to the center during the election year and head for the Greens, so much the better for her chances of re-election.

As with the new highways, National will be legitimately injured if the Labor Party steals its ideas on taxation.

A year ago, Simon Bridges promised that a national government would adjust the tax brackets to inflation every three years. Assuming 2% inflation, Bridges said the first adjustment in 2021 would cost $ 650 million a year, but would give average workers a tax cut of $ 430 a year.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson responded by saying that National’s policy would give low-income workers only $ 1 a week, but did not flout the policy.

Ignoring the recommendations of the social protection task force that the unemployed and low-income people need more money out of their pockets, Robertson could do something similar by adopting the gist of the National plan but by extending it much further.

The alternative, leaving the thresholds unadjusted as wages and prices rise, would ironically make Robertson us closer and closer to Sir Roger Douglas’ nirvana of a flat tax rather than the progressive taxation system at the heart of the rhetoric of today’s work.

The political problem for the Labor Party – and to a lesser extent national – is that the adjustment of the thresholds gives a tax reduction to all those who earn more than $ 70,000, including Ross Taylor at the Fletcher Building with 5.3 million dollars a year, considered New Zealand’s highest paid executive.

However, the Labor Party has some flexibility on this point, unlike National, because it is not ideologically opposed to raising the highest tax rate or introducing a new rate for income the highest, as Helen Clark promised and said in 1999.

A new maximum rate of, say, 39%, which would have dropped from $ 150,000, would not only mean a big increase in taxes for Taylor and his colleagues, but would generate about $ 615 million a year for the Crown.

Make it 45 percent – the highest Australian rate, but only for income over A $ 180,000 – and Robertson would have more than an additional $ 1.2 billion to play. If Robertson was only aiming for tax neutrality, his tax cuts for most people could be double that promised so far by National.

Attempting to match the Labor party would almost certainly take National’s finance critic Paul Goldsmith outside of his budget comfort zone, especially since he now needs to find the money for the best. Labor party on infrastructure.

Promising to finance infrastructure through public-private partnerships rather than debt will not help politically, as from the operating balance point of view, P3s will always cost much more than the risk-free borrowing rate of the government.

Such a bold Robertson tax decision would prompt National to argue that Labor was raising, not cutting, taxes. The two main parties would immediately launch tax calculators to argue that their package was the most generous. But unless National considerably relaxes its budgetary position, it would lose these debates.

Median voters do not care about people who earn more than $ 150,000 a year. In any case, even individuals earning a little more than that would also see their total tax burden decrease.

With income splitting, a household with $ 300,000 a year would gain the full tax reduction and pay no tax increase. Median voters are perfectly happy that households paying more than $ 300,000 pay more taxes.

National likely spent much of his two-day caucus retreat in Havelock North working

how to counter the aggressiveness of Labor towards the center, including in tax matters. The usual practice is to keep promises of tax cuts just before the election, but this may not make sense this year.

Bridges’ decision to exclude any relationship with NZ First and to govern with the sole support of the law means that he must maintain the National-Act vote rating well above 40% until September.

Even a few public polls showing National on 41% and Act on 2% risk making them irrelevant for the electoral campaign.

Given these polls, national voters would begin to view the election as a choice between a new, wacky Labor-Green coalition or the continuation of a questionable Labor-NZ First regime. Faced with this choice – and Labor moving so clearly toward the center – a crucial percentage or two of National supporters would inevitably peel off NZ First to keep Marama Davidson, Golriz Ghahraman and Chloe Swarbrick from sitting around the table. Cabinet.

For prominent national voters who decide on elections, a Labor-led government that does not introduce capital gains tax, cuts income tax for almost everyone, talks about climate change and of water pricing but does not act, and that is once again, house price inflation does not seem too bad.

There is a reason why Labor strategists celebrated at least as hard as national deputies when Bridges announced his position on Sunday in New Zealand.

* Matthew Hooton is a public relations consultant and lobbyist based in Auckland.

