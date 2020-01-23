Matthew Hooton: The clash of visions at the heart of the Maori work problem

COMMENT:

Labor Minister Whānau Ora, Peeni Henare, is of course right to say that politics has something to do with this week’s urgent appeal by the Waitangi Court against his performance in the workplace.

Dame Tariana Turia, Lady Naida Glavish, Lady Iritana Tawhiwhirangi, Lady Tureiti Moxon and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait are hardly political beginners. They and their ally John Tamihere are fully aware of their political power as Maori leaders taking this step just before the so-called “Maori calendar” of Rātana and Waitangi Day.

The particular problem behind this decision is their allegation that Labor is trying to transform the precious Whānau Ora program into one not delivered by the Maori, but by state arms. According to them, this means that the $ 20 million pledged to promote the welfare of Maori through Whānau Ora has been lost in the bureaucracy of Wellington.

The deeper and broader context that fuels the current tension between Labor and leaders such as Turia, Glavish, Tawhiwhirangi, Moxon, Raukawa-Tait and Tamihere is twofold. This implies, first, the demand to express the tino rangatiratanga in social policy and, second, the growth of the Maori asset base from the return of Maori property and the payment of reparations under the Treaty settlement process. of Waitangi and through Maori entrepreneurship in general. The latter makes the former more realistic than ever since colonization.

Very roughly, Turia, Glavish, Tawhiwhirangi, Moxon, Raukawa-Tait and Tamihere are talking about articles 1 and 2 of the treaty while Labor is struggling to get out of article 3.

It is unlikely to change. At Waitangi last year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was sadly unable to clarify the three articles of the treaty when journalists asked her, which every elementary school student should now be able to do.

It is perhaps not surprising, then, that she was unable or unwilling to respond to the letter from the five kuias expressing their concerns a few months ago. Turia is more brutal: the Prime Minister, she says, is out of depth.

Article 3 of the treaty text promises Maori “the same rights and duties of citizenship as the people of England” – which we would now substitute “New Zealand”. The focus on homework, which interestingly does not appear in the English text, is one reason why the Maori volunteered for the world wars.

Article 3 should not be considered less important than the other two, but the Labor Party tends to read it as a sort of local model for the leftist ideologies developed by white men in Europe in the 19th century.

This led to political blunders such as Helen Clark’s maternal rhetoric “Closing the Gaps” and Margaret Wilson’s absolute unknown that the Treaty of Waitangi colonies were to be seen “in the context” of “Closing” politics. the Gaps “.

The Maori rightly believed that the Treaty promises regarding governance, chieftaincy and property rights – and the right to seek redress for their violation – would be true even if the Maori were on average better off than Pākeha.

Some Maori leaders have gone further, challenging the very notion that the education, health and social outcomes of the Maori should be compared to that of the Pākeha, who are not always too clear anyway when they are seen globally.

Why, they asked, would the Maori necessarily want their children to succeed on average as well as the Pākeha children in classical high school studies? On the other hand, reaching the Pākeha average in computation and chemistry is hardly an ambitious goal in the global sense.

Many who control the Labor Party today have limited exposure to the Maori world at the Gray Lynn Community Center and watch John Campbell highlight poverty in South Auckland on television. They tend to believe that the Crown will have fulfilled its treaty obligations when it provides schools, hospitals, homes and benefits to the Maori in the same way as to the Pākeha.

They find it difficult to understand that the Maori may not have the same confidence as in the local public school – even if she now has her own marae – since she used to beat their great grandparents to speak their language.

While Liberals Pākeha are worried about Oranga Tamariki who allegedly snatched Maori babies from their whānau, they think it is probably because his cultural training courses are under-resourced. It is difficult for them to understand that the problem could be the dominating nature of any central body.

This prospect means that the Labor Party led National to establish bureaucracies and courts to address the concerns of the Maori, but found itself catching up over the past two generations to meet the Maori’s aspirations for self-determination and repairing theft of goods.

It was National, for example, that supported kōhanga reo, kura kaupapa Māori and wānanga for the first time, led the historic process of treaty settlement in the 1990s and 2010s and supported Whānau Ora.

Despite Andrew Little’s efforts, the record of work in the settlement of treaties remains paltry.

The work remains more skeptical of all forms of special schools than the national. He moved for ideological reasons to abolish the charter school model that many Maori, even Willie Jackson of Labor, had embraced with passion. The perception that Labor undermines Whānau Ora in favor of state organizations is part of the same pattern.

In what Simon Wilson of the Herald called a historic speech, Ardern asked Waitangi in 2018 to be held accountable every year for the performance of his government.

She doubled her message of responsibility last year, with aspirations “to reduce unemployment, increase education, get rid of the inequality between Maori and Pākeha”.

Before her third Maori calendar as Prime Minister and towards her re-election campaign, there is no evidence that she provided the Maori even on these measures. She will continue to fail politically and in terms of political results until she and those around her understand that the aspirations of the Maori are not limited to the type of equality promoted by white men in Europe in the 1800s on which the job mission remains largely based.

