Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant exchange iconic films – Up News Info

Have you ever wondered what the iconic lines of an actor from another person would sound like?

More specifically, have you ever wondered what Hugh scholarshipiconic lines of love, it would really sound like leave Matthew McConaugheymouth? It is safe to say that the two have completely different styles, have taken on completely different acting roles and, well to point out the obvious, one has a southern accent and the other a heavy Brit.

Imagine that. On Friday, January 18, the two actors appeared on Tonight’s show starring Jimmy Fallon to chat and finally meet us while promoting their latest movie The Knights, which also plays the stars Charlie Hunnam, Henry Goulding, Michelle DockeryY Colin Farrell.

Towards the end of the interview, Jimmy Fallon He told the two actors that he thought it would be “fun” for each of them to read a famous line of the most iconic acting roles of the other.

First, McConaughey really read a Grant line of love: “Who do you have to mess around with to get a cup of tea and a chocolate cookie?”

While McConaughey initially read the line with a British accent, he then repeated the famous Love line in his normal voice, which of course made it much more legendary.

Hugh, on the other hand, had a simple rule to recite from McConaughey’s & # 39; s Stunned and confused paper. “Good, good, good,” Grant said.

And scene!

Last year, while promoting his new film, Grant also admitted that his character’s dance number on Love was really his least favorite day on the set.

To refresh your memory, the dance number you refer to when you deliver a memorable spontaneous dance The pointer sisterThe song “Jump (For My Love)”, set in the halls of 10 Downing Street.

“That becomes unbearable,” the star recalled after thinking about the scene. “And it must be the most unbearable scene ever devoted to celluloid.”

He added: “I was certainly afraid of filming it and (the writer and director) Richard (Curtis) kept saying while the weeks went by … he said,” Don’t you think it’s better to watch the dance scene? rehearse? And I said, “Well, yes, yes, I have to learn some rules. You know, today my ankle hurts.” That is why it was never rehearsed. ”

The Knights It opens on January 24.

