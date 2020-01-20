Matthew McConaughey muscles in Guy Ritchie gangster turf

NEW YORK – “The Gentlemen” by Guy Ritchie is a star-studded return to the annoying Brit gangster films that have earned the reputation of this director.

For Matthew McConaughey, the only Yank in a cast with Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery and Colin Farrell, Ritchie was reason enough to sign up.

“This was the arena where I wanted to work with Guy, this smaller, disowned gangster movie where people die – but it’s all with a wink.

“You know the good pace, humor, will have some very eccentric characters.”

That his Mickey Pearson is an American expat – who wants to sell his illegal weed racket for $ 400 million – was crucial to Ritchie’s vision, a way to take it further than the annoying guys of “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.”

“Guy and I talked about how sometimes an outsider needs to sell the best of ourselves to ourselves. Mickey sells England to the English. That is very ironic, a great combination, with an American in the middle of it.

“Guy,” said McConaughey, 50, during an interview with Whitby Hotel, “an American likes to bring to a very English film. It expands and feels more international.”

Left actors, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant and Henry Golding pose together during a photo call for the movie “The Gentlemen” at The Whitby Hotel on Saturday January 11, 2020 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

Does Mickey think he can get it wrong?

“He’s just trying to sell his business for a fair price. The gentlemen in this world don’t want to buy anything at a fair price.”

That’s partial, McConaughey said, because Mickey retired and forgot his murderous roots to become a true gentleman.

“He was the king of the jungle and he lay in the sun. But now he has to get up and reign. And that’s what?” Asked the actor. “Eliminate the other lions.”

For this Oscar-winning veteran, acting nowadays is only part of his life.

There was a bar next to Whitby’s “Gentlemen” hospitality suite, where the Longbranch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, McConaughey’s latest commercial venture, was served.

“I endorse it more than that, I helped make the juice. We put this bourbon in mesquite, which makes the smokiness you taste, and makes it a little sweeter at the end, “he said.

He also gives a film lesson to his alma mater, the Moody College of Communication of the University of Texas-Austin.

Are students under the stars?

“They are over it now. They have seen me enough that they are still really happy that I am here. We are past that day one.”

(“The Gentlemen” opens on Friday.)