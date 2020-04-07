Matthew McConaughey runs a senior living center

Matthew McConaughey had a pensioner saying “Good, good, good” when he fulfilled one of his wishes.

Back in September, The Enclave at the Round Rock Senior Living Center outside of Austin, Texas – where the activist was – posted a video on Facebook asking him to be a celebrity host. the night of bingo.

This week it was discovered he was passing by.

“Well, that’s right, Matthew. We at The Enclave at Round Rock would like to choose you to come and host our famous Bingo,” said a nurse in a video request for 2019. ” all the money will go to the charity of your choice, just love Livin. ‘”

The video was filled with locals, asking everyone to visit.

Since everyone is currently locked in because of the coronavirus epidemic, McConaughey decided to call a number via video conference, as all residents were playing in their rooms.

He was joined by his wife Camila Alves, two of their three children and the mother of the actress, Kay.

“Thanks to Matthew and his wife Camila and their mother for hosting our residents for a virtual reality show,” said the center, which shared a video of the game on Sunday. “Our residents were friendly and they talked to Matthew about their family heritage and their favorite beverages.”

Watch the video below as two locals won!