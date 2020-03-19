Matthew Murphy shares a video for their new single “hits”

Matthew “Murphy” Murphy today introduced a new single, the emotional “gets” the love of glory, “multiply” (feat Jack River.) – you can listen to below.

It is taken from “Five Songs to briefly fill the void” – the second solo EP with the participation of the film “The Tragedy of Love Fame” Murphy solo project, part supergrupy. EP was also released today and is available here.

The last song frontman “Wombats” is the famous Australian musician Jack River and the premiere of the show on the air, “the BBC Radio” 1 Annie Mac (March 19).

Speaking to NME about the new single, Murphy said: “Many times it has been written in London in the middle of winter, I think I realized how much I miss the UK and Northern Europe at that time, there were a cozy feeling that is rarely felt in. my new adopted home. “

“My wife and I also” talked “about the next stage of our lives … children! It is clear that the texts of the songs I was a little lower. So happy Jack River wanted to get involved with the track, it is an excellent performer, has an incredible voice, and to this day it is the most dear man, whom I met in the music industry. “

You can listen to the song and watch the video below its cover.

(Insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtCVRRpMKp4 (/ paste)

Video, animated Australian super-fans of Jamie Mack, described as “a psychedelic trip with paranoia, covering mental journey uncontrolled indulgence.”

The press release added that “multiply” delves into destructive hedonistic excess – a topic that Murphy encountered previously in the “tablet” and “new brain”. Morph and Jack distinctive vocals perfectly complement each other, for example, strengthening themselves in partnership whenever possible. “

Speaking about his side project in the NME last year, Murphy said. “It’s somewhere between the Gorillaz and solo project I want to continue to collaborate and make people on board, and if they are in the same vicinity, and we can do it, it will be strange. “

“At Wombats were not roadblocks. It was not like,” I have such a strange couple, I need to break out and make it new. “I wanted to try something and to experience what it is to work together on the songs, and when I I want to create an African tribal groups within one song, I do not need to sit down and talk about it an hour. “

Looking through the show “The tragedy of love of glory” in The Moth Club, NME said: “Because, make no mistake, the tragedy of” Love of Fame “is not built for the national butterflies clubs.

“They – this expansive panoramic pop noise that takes all the tricks of the arena filling Vumbaty learned over 15 years of recovery and extends the scope of further piano epic. (” All the influences MN “), titanium glamor (” Hardcore “) and simple d ‘ yabalskaya disco ( “multiply”). “

Five songs to fill a brief list of invalid lists:

1. Riding the wave

2. Parts of the body

3. Hardcore

4. Please do not kill me (Part 2)

5. Multiply (feat. Jack River)