Matthew Perry joins Instagram while Lisa Kudrow celebrates with a fallback picture

Matthew Perry, who joins Instagram, is the meeting of friends we needed!

The 50-year-old actor’s account, @ mattyperry4, appeared on February 7 and had accumulated more than 681,000 followers within a few hours. Unfortunately, the TV star has not yet posted any content, but in his biography he has channeled the favorite Snark of Friends character Chandler Bing: “What is it, my Instagram account?”

Matthew Perry Instagram account. (Instagram)

Lisa Kudrow, co-star of her friends, greeted Perry excitedly on the website and shared an Instagram review of the two from her TV days.

“Finally !!! Yay !! I can’t believe my eyes MY EYES. Welcome to Instagram @ mattyperry4 #friendsforlife”, she captioned the picture.

Perry was the last of the Friends stars to join Instagram after Jennifer Aniston did it last October – accidentally destroying the internet!

And although we do not know whether a meeting of the friends is actually on the way, we can at least look forward to the gang remembering the good old days in the comment section!

Perry’s Insta entrance arrives two days after cryptically tweeting: “Good news is coming …”

Could be more intriguing?

