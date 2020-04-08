Mattis Defends Inspector General Fired by Trump From Supervising Coronavirus Stimulus, Said He Has ‘Highest Order Integrity’

Former US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has praised Glenn Fine, U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General which was recently fired by President Donald Trump after being elected to oversee the disbursement of $ 2.2 trillion in stimulus money.

“Mr. Fine is the best public servant in the tradition of honest and competent government. In the years of my extensive involvement with him as our acting Inspector General of the Department of Defense, he was proven to be a leader whose personal and managerial integrity has always been the best. Highest order , “Mattis told Yahoo News.

Fine previously served as Inspector General of the US Department of Justice from 2000 to 2011 before finally being nominated into his role in the Department of Defense by President Barack Obama in January 2016. On March 30, Fine was named as chairman of the newly formed Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) which sought oversee the release of financial stimulus funds approved in congress.

Department of Defense spokesman Dwrena Allen said that Fine would be replaced by Sean O’Donnell, current inspector general at the Environmental Protection Agency. O’Donnell will now act as Inspector General acting in the U.S. Department of Defense until Congress approves Trump’s new candidate.

Trump’s new candidate for the role of the Department of Defense Inspector General is Jason Abend. Abend currently serves as Senior Policy Adviser for U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Former US Defense Secretary James Mattis visited the FOX News Channel “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on September 3, 2019 in New York City.

Steven Ferdma / Getty

Trump showed his discomfort with financial supervision when he signed a $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package last month. At that time, Trump issued a signing statement prohibiting the elected Inspector General of the PRAC to report to Congress without his supervision, limiting the information that could be delivered by the Inspector General.

The Congress Democrats have asked Inspector General’s oversight as a condition to approve the inclusion of a $ 500 billion corporate bailout in a $ 2.2 trillion economic stabilization package.

Mattis is not the only one who praises Fine’s work as Inspector General. When Fine resigned as Inspector General of the US Department of Justice in 2011, The Washington Post wrote of him, “The work of the Inspector General is often ungrateful, requiring the ability to make unwavering and important judgments that are not always well received by colleagues. his colleague. The Department of Justice used one of the best over the past decade in Glenn A. Fine, who recently resigned. “

The publication continues, “Mr. Fine was instrumental in exploring the problem and identifying solutions at giant agencies since joining the IG office in the mid-1990s. He took control in 2000 and led investigations into all aspects of the department’s operations.”