Matty Ryan, big third-hand Xaverian wins first over BC High in five years – Boston Herald

CANTON – Many of the primary figures deviate a bit from last year, but the first meeting of the season between Catholic rivals Xaverian and BC High on Saturday turned out to add another wild chapter to the long history of the matchup.

Three power competitions for the reigning Super 8 champion Eagles in the second period ended in a scoreless piece to give them a monstrous shot advantage and a slim lead. However, a sloppy game to start the third period gave the lead back immediately, shortly before each team thought it was taking over the lead that were later canceled due to federation rules. Rescued after rescue of both netminders, their schools kept it in, all as an excuse for the decisive battle – a power-goal from Matty Ryan to help Xaverian (6-1-2) ultimately claim a 3-1 victory for a full crowd at the Canton Ice House.

Ryan’s leading score came 4:22 before adding an insurance goal on an empty net to save a great performance from Hawks goalkeeper Kyle Harvey (37 saves) for Xaverian’s first win over BC High (5) -2-1) In five years.

“I thought we fought really hard, came back and I really liked how our boys got out (in the third),” said Hawk’s head coach Dave Spinale. “That is one helluva team (in BC High). For us to get out and go after it, I was really proud of the boys. It was really all heart. Xs and Os go out the window. ”

“Knowing (BC High) has been the top team in the state for the past two years … this is huge,” Ryan added. “We just realized that this was going to be a dog fight and we knew we had to come from the (third) period or it would be.”

After a back and forth first period, the game went scoreless when Harvey and Eagles goalkeeper Aiden Webb (22 saves) flashed impressive early performances, in the second period BC High saw almost complete control over the momentum with three power play options and a 22 – 3 shot advantage within the framework. One went through on a Michael Dragon goal after the first power play, but it wasn’t enough for what was to come.

At the opening round of the third period, the puck hit the BC High net in the air, and Ryan Pomposelli threw out the closest Eagle and threw the puck right in front of Webb to tie him up for only eight seconds in the list.

“I jumped out of my seat, it was exactly what we needed,” said Ryan. “It kicked the team just to keep rolling.”

Three minutes later, Xaverian again scored for a lead, only for the referee to call on federation rules of the puck that deflected a Xaverian skate into the net. Spinale was furious until it got an explanation, but it compensated when a similar call ignored a BC High goal to go 8:31.

The teams kept playing back and forth, all until Xaverian cashed in on a power play when the penalty clock passed when Ryan’s shot, originally called a Jack Silva tip, found the back of the net. Ryan later stole a pass and buried it with less than a minute to seal the win.

“It’s a good hockey team, (Xaverian) is well coached,” said BC High head coach John Flaherty. “We knew they wouldn’t stop, we knew the game wasn’t nearly over yet. We wanted a better effort in the third period, they took it to us, and we didn’t respond the way we should.”

Ryan and Spinale then boasted about Harvey’s performance and noticed that he rocks all year round. He has only allowed one goal in the last three games.