Maui County recorded its first coronavirus death, says Mayor Victorino

Maui County had their first COVID-19-related death, according to Mayor Michael Victorino, who expressed his condolences this morning.

The death of Maui County was confirmed by the Hawaii Department of Health.

“My heart is heavy with this tragic news,” Victorino said in a news release. “Mrs. Victorino and I offer our deepest condolences to this individual’s family and know that our community will also offer support and love during this difficult time.”

According to the state Department of Health, the person was an older male resident with underlying health conditions.

“We want to express our deepest condolences to this person’s family and friends,” Mike Rembis, Executive Director of Maui Health, said. “We urge our community to continue to rally around each other to support, abide by the orders of our mayors, and adhere to guidelines for social distance, hand washing and hygiene. We will continue to do our part and protect our patients and employees.

Sunday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 371, with 43 on Maui County.

“Our Maui County community is strong and we must support and protect one another,” Victorino said. “Everyone should stay home and only go out in public for essential reasons. Now is not the time for parties and gatherings. If you have to leave your home, make sure you wear a mask and practice social distance.

“We love this community and our county. I will be with you every step of the way in this pandemic, but we will need everyone to help keep our families and loved ones safe. “

