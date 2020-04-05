Maui Sports: Ocean activities, hunting, high school scholarships

True sea recreation is still allowed at the beaches

For many in Maui, going to the beach is an essential activity for mental and physical well-being.

In recognition of this fact, the county has clarified what is allowed at beaches under the Public Health Emergency Regulations implemented to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

Mayor Michael Victorino in a news release said that “the ocean must only access essential activities, such as physical exercise,”. “This includes swimming, surfing, single person rowboat and stand-up paddle board, as well as fishing and spearfishing for food – as long as social distance is practiced.”

Although some might debate the point, the mayor said it’s not essential to sunbathe or “mess around in the sand” – and that means no reading or meditation, either. Both of these activities can be done safely at home.

“We’re facing tough times, but I want to encourage the public to think about how we can help each other, rather than how to bend the rules,” Victorino said.

Lanai’s hunting season cycle is canceled for now

Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have led the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife to cancel the 2020 deer rifle season at the Lanai Cooperative Management Zone, which is scheduled to run through May 17. A new date for the hunt was not had. set, but the division “is making every effort to provide a deer hunting axis of opportunity later this year if the risk of spreading the coronavirus is not a threat,” according to a news release.

The Lanai deer hunting scene attracts hundreds of Hawaii residents and visitors to the island. DOFAW will be collecting input from Lanai residents and hunters on how to proceed from here, the release said. More information on hunting opportunities is available at dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation.

Menehune Mayhem scholarship deadline extended

Due to the unexpected drastic changes in Maui’s education system during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ian Walsh Menehune Destruction Foundation has extended its scholarship application deadline to April 15.

The Walsh Foundation, along with the Harbaugh Foundation, is offering two or more $ 2,500 scholarships to high school graduates in Maui County who will attend a college this year.

The Maui big wave surfing wave has begun Menehune Mayhem to support activities and events that encourage young islanders to maximize their potential in surfing, fitness and healthy living; cultivating their talents in artistic and academic communication; and Maui’s natural environment championship.

Applications must include a one-page statement explaining how the applicant participated in at least two of the three mission statement goals during the 2019-2020 school year. Students who have already submitted applications may amend their application or submit a new one by the April 15 deadline.

For more information, visit menehunemayhem.org or email menehunemayhem@gmail.com.

Send event information, announcements and other sports news to maui@staradvertiser.com.