[Maura Mandt, longtime ESPY Awards producer and “30 for 30” producer/director, dies at fifty three]

Maura Mandt, who invested above two decades performing on the ESPY Awards, finally turning into the show’s government producer, handed absent suddenly on Friday at the age of 53, per ESPN.

Mandt commenced with the ESPYs through the 1990s as a output assistant, later on turning out to be a producer and was named govt producer in 2002. She would go on to make the whole ESPN award demonstrate through MaggieVision Productions. That company, which she started out, would produce different other areas of ESPN and ABC sports activities programming, such as the NFL Honors, 30 for 30 films, and vignettes for the NBA Finals. Mandt also had a hand in developing the X Game titles at ESPN.

“It’s tough to comprehend how anyone with this kind of passion for daily life could be absent so instantly,” ESPN govt vice president of content material Connor Schell mentioned in a launch. “We will absolutely bear in mind her relentless pursuit of resourceful excellence, her courage in pushing boundaries, and the long lasting legacy Maura still left on the sporting activities entire world. Most of all, we will remember her as a true mate to so several of us, and we will pass up her dearly.”

Mandt gained a Primetime Emmy Award in 2014 for the ESPN 30 for 30 Quick “Arthur & Johnnie and also gained two Sports Emmys for other documentary get the job done. She also produced the 30 for 30 documentary “Of Miracles and Men” and directed “There’s No Area Like Dwelling.” Mandt also co-directed the Ben Simmons documentary “One & Done” for Showtime.

Tributes to Mandt rolled in instantly on social media from those people who worked with her at ESPN and in other places.

 

