[Maura Mandt, longtime ESPY Awards producer and “30 for 30” producer/director, dies at fifty three]

Maura Mandt, who invested above two decades performing on the ESPY Awards, finally turning into the show’s government producer, handed absent suddenly on Friday at the age of 53, per ESPN.

Mandt commenced with the ESPYs through the 1990s as a output assistant, later on turning out to be a producer and was named govt producer in 2002. She would go on to make the whole ESPN award demonstrate through MaggieVision Productions. That company, which she started out, would produce different other areas of ESPN and ABC sports activities programming, such as the NFL Honors, 30 for 30 films, and vignettes for the NBA Finals. Mandt also had a hand in developing the X Game titles at ESPN.

“It’s tough to comprehend how anyone with this kind of passion for daily life could be absent so instantly,” ESPN govt vice president of content material Connor Schell mentioned in a launch. “We will absolutely bear in mind her relentless pursuit of resourceful excellence, her courage in pushing boundaries, and the long lasting legacy Maura still left on the sporting activities entire world. Most of all, we will remember her as a true mate to so several of us, and we will pass up her dearly.”

Mandt gained a Primetime Emmy Award in 2014 for the ESPN 30 for 30 Quick “Arthur & Johnnie and also gained two Sports Emmys for other documentary get the job done. She also produced the 30 for 30 documentary “Of Miracles and Men” and directed “There’s No Area Like Dwelling.” Mandt also co-directed the Ben Simmons documentary “One & Done” for Showtime.

Tributes to Mandt rolled in instantly on social media from those people who worked with her at ESPN and in other places.

To everyone who knew or labored with Maura at ESPN, ESPN2 or the ESPYs this is an inconceivable decline. She usually burst with enthusiasm about an plan – hers, yours, anybody’s – that could strengthen an celebration or clearly show or make it simpler for you to do it perfectly #RIP https://t.co/TCbE6qY6VR — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 29, 2020

Heartbroken by the passing of the fantastic Maura Mandt. Labored with her on two ESPYs and she was the consummate producer – a kind collaborator in the run up and a take-no-prisoners winner on display days. As gutsy a particular person I’ve ever achieved. RIP https://t.co/ou6Jf4TNCS — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) February 29, 2020

Maura Mandt gave a shit about significant items in sports activities. She was a force. She will missed. RIP. https://t.co/j0RCqtSH49 — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 29, 2020

Each individual time I talked to Maura she built an effect. Wise. Hard. Cared about the correct factors. Made major, visionary stuff take place. She’d chat to guys like Peyton, Aaron Rodgers, Kobe like a teammate. And they’d do it—because it was Maura asking. RIP https://t.co/TpJJjyCZcc — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 29, 2020

It was Maura who was the creative power behind honoring Nassar survivors at the ⁦@ESPYS⁩. She was a drive to be reckoned with. Just a no bullshit-straight-taking pictures-get-it-finished-coronary heart-always-in-the-right-position man or woman. She will be skipped. https://t.co/EX5gJfPHoh — John Barr ESPN (@JohnBarrESPN) February 29, 2020

