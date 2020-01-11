Maurer Crosby, Bryan Bulaga, Tramon Williams named Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy Receiver in 2019 | National

Loading...

GREEN BAY – It was never important to Mason Crosby whether it was a game-winning kick or a crucial miss, or whether it was a light-hearted non-football issue or a personal off-the-field challenge. The experienced Green Bay Packers kicker has always been open to reporters about his performance and emotional issues that he believed would touch many in the team’s passionate fan base.

“I am responsible for what I do in the field and how I behave as a man in the dressing room and in this team and how I represent this organization. As good as as bad as the situation is, I always will “said Crosby on Friday as he and the rest of the Packers were preparing for Sunday’s NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field.” There were amazing things I could talk about and praise about some difficult times.

“If you just avoid all difficult situations, you are not a well-rounded person. I know for myself that I can always look back and tell my children that I did everything with class and in the right way.”

For this approach, Crosby, right-back Bryan Bulaga and cornerback Tramon Williams were honored with the 2019 Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy Award, which was presented by the Green Bay Chapter of Professional Football Writers of America. The award is given annually to the player or players who voted to “demonstrate exemplary professionalism in helping football professionals who report on the Green Bay Packers do their jobs”.

The award is named for the late Tom Mulhern, the former Wisconsin State Journal writer who was responsible for the Packers (1986-1998) for the Green Bay Press Gazette, the Milwaukee Sentinel and the Appleton Post-Crescent, and the State Journal before he reported football to the University of Wisconsin from 1999 to 2014 State Journal. Mulhern died in October 2014 of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease at the age of 56.

The award was first given in honor of Mulhers in 2016 when security guard T.J. Lang and Safety Micah Hyde were selected. In 2017, the great recipient Davante Adams and the veteran David Bakhtiari were honored. Defender Kenny Clark was selected last season.

Crosby, Bulaga and Williams are three of the six players – quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center corey Linsley and wide receiver Davante Adams are the others – who last played in the playoffs against Packers and Seahawks in the 2014 NFC championship game. They are also among the clear leaders of a team that will compete on Sunday with 31 of the 52 players who have never played in a postseason game.

“I feel like I bring a good spirit wherever I am,” said Williams, who also won the award in 2014 in his previous iteration. “Many people say role models, role models, role models. But I don’t see myself as a role model. I have the feeling that if I do what I should and always do the right thing, I don’t have to consider myself a role model.

“I feel like I try to do the right thing all the time. Whenever I can, I don’t feel like I have to be a role model in the category. I understand that everyone has a job to do. We all have to take care of our family, whatever I can do to help, I try to do it. ”

When Bulaga received his award on Friday, he was sentenced by his neighbor in the locker room, Bakhtiari, to become an older statesman, although he felt somewhat uncomfortable with this part of his job at the beginning of his career. While NFL contracts include a clause that describes the media responsibilities of the players, different players show different levels of commitment to these tasks. In Bulaga’s case, he volunteered earlier in his career, but sometimes reluctantly.

“For me personally, no matter whether the result is good or bad, we have to be responsible,” said Bulaga. “I don’t think it matters whether the team plays a great game, whether you play a great game individually or play a bad game individually, or we lose. I think it is part of being responsible.

“Over the years you have understood that you are developing this in your mindset. And it’s good for the fan base to understand what we’re thinking and going through in the locker room.

“I think every guy has a story to tell here. I think every guy has a different personality, has gone through different things. When fans see interviews and boys speak, you get to know them a little better. I think that’s positive. Dave’s experiences are different from mine because mine are different from Aaron or anyone here. Everyone has their own story to tell, and the more people get to know us, the more they want them to win a game. For us, it’s definitely more than just that. “

Crosby, who was open about the diagnosis of his wife Molly with a cancerous tumor in her lungs on the eve of the training camp last summer and the death of his brother Rees’ wife, Brittany, from ovarian cancer.

“The support that we had in some of our difficult times, not only this year but in the past, with the people who stood up for us and were there for us. I just want to pay that up front,” replied Crosby when asked why he was talking about such personal struggles. “We have an amazing platform here. I thank you all for allowing us to post some of our personal content on this platform to reach fans and let our fans know that they are not alone and that we also appreciate the support.

“For me, I’m a private guy with some of our family things. But it meant a lot to me to share our story and feel that support. “