Mauricio Pochettino declares Premier League and LaLiga “best in the world”, while ex-Tottenham boss teases England’s return

Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that he will be in favor of moving to the Premier League or LaLiga when he returns to the executive board.

After leaving Spurs in November, the former Tottenham boss is enjoying his first break from football in seven years after having made a first Champions League final just a few months earlier.

Getty Images

Pochettino has not ruled out moving to another Premier League club

It is believed that Barcelona considered Pochettino strongly before appointing Quique Setien as their new head coach, while Manchester United has long been interested in hiring the Argentine.

And the leaders of the Red Devils will find comfort, as Pochettino has indicated that his next job will be either in England or in Spain.

“I was very fortunate to start my managerial career at Espanyol in Barcelona and then come to the Premier League here in England to learn English and other cultures,” he said at the LaLiga TV launch on Wednesday.

“Football was born here in England, but the league has great football and great coaches. Today it is a reference of the players, a reference of the coaches and football of the past 20 years that have been shown all over the world.

“Like a trainer, we always try to be in the best place with Gustavo [Poyet, also at the event].

“I think England and Spain are the top two leagues in the world.”

LATEST

Ars

DONE DEAL

Chelsea Youngster signs new long-term contract with Stamford Bridge

MILAN TIED

Inter reportedly agreed to sign Ashley Young from Manchester United for £ 1.3m

beat

Oxford City has confirmed that the defender has not told the club that he will be going to Love Island

PROBLEM

Derby is billed by the EFL in accordance with the rules for financial fair play

no problem

Pogba’s brother rejects claims that Valverde’s rise will prevent the move to Real Madrid

LATEST

Liverpool news: € 125m transfer, Klopp said to sign Koulibaly, plus more

LATEST

Man United live news: Fernandes moves “almost certainly”, Müller “with” Red Devils ”

LATEST

Arsenal transfer live news: Battling Spurs for ace, bidding, signing talks over £ 26m

paper talk

West Ham wants Chelsea man, Arsenal’s Mertens offer, Fernandes to United at the latest

Despite an active career in Argentina, his homeland, France and Spain, Pochettino’s entire managerial career has been spent in Spain and England.

His first coaching job was with Espanyol – the team with which he ended his active career – before Southampton hired the 47-year-old in 2013.

After just a year and a half on the south coast, Spurs called and Pochettino began his little more than five years in North London with participation in the EFL Cup and the Champions League finals.

However, the Argentinian’s wait for silverware continued when he lost both finals against Chelsea and Liverpool and finished second in the Blues in the 2016/17 Premier League.