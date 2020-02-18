[mauricio-sulaiman-reveals-why-riddick-bowe-threw-wbc-belt-in-the-bin]

Phil Jay 18/02/2020

Planet Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has discovered the authentic reason why former undisputed champion Riddick Bowe chucked his heavyweight title in the bin.

Again in 1993, subsequent an eliminator victory for Lennox Lewis, Bowe held a press meeting in which he proceeded to dump the environmentally friendly and gold strap.

At the time, Lewis was pushed as the amount contender soon after defeating Donovan ‘Razor’ Ruddock in fine design and style.

Many years afterwards, Sulaiman gave his place of perspective by stating Bowe’s supervisor was behind the shift, which both of those now regret.

Sulaiman was talking just several hours after sitting down with Bowe for a planned assembly to go over studies he needs to struggle once more at 52.

“We had a quite pleasant lunch alongside one another. He is my close friend,” defined Sulaiman. “He apologized to my father and the WBC back again in 1994.

“It was his manager Rock Newman who designed him do that which he is really ashamed for,” he added.

WBN has spoken to the WBC on the back again of breaking the information of Bowe’s fascination in securing a advertising agreement to return to the ring.

A consultant of Bowe, Eli Karabell, experienced been reaching out to promoters in get to garner desire in signing ‘Big Daddy’.

This was of grave concern to Sulaiman. He thinks Bowe has to remain retired for the fantastic of his future health and fitness.



RETURN

Just previous month, Karabell stated an opponent and Television set network experienced been negotiated for Bowe in the coming months.

“We just heard back from Effect Television set and Tapia promotions. Riddick Bowe is looking to do a exhibit from Alonzo Butler as his very first opponent in Chattanooga, TN,” Karabell completely informed Planet Boxing Information.

“Mr. Bowe states that Butler is definitely an quick victory any day of the week. He cannot hold out to get again in the ring.”

As far as Sulaiman is anxious, the battle should really not just take spot. Bowe has not fought professionally for twelve decades and has his best times firmly at the rear of him.

