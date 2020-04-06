Mave Kennedy Townsend McKean Recovered by Maryland Police

Maryland police announced on Monday that they recovered the body of Mave Kennedy Townsend McKean, who disappeared with his son Gideon last Thursday night after rowing a canoe in Chesapeake Bay. McKean is the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and daughter of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, former Deputy Governor of Maryland.

“ After a one-day investigation involving aviation and underwater imaging solar technology, authorities recovered the missing Mave Kennedy Townsend McKean at approximately 5:31 pm on April 6, a statement from the Maryland Natural Resources Police said. I did. ”

According to the statement, the dive and rescue team found McKean’s body underwater 25 feet, about 2.5 miles south of her mother’s house in Shadyside, Maryland, and soon she and she removed the canoe .

Authorities said it would resume the search for Gideon on Tuesday.

McKean’s husband, David, is on Facebook, his family is “ self-isolated in an empty house ” in Chesapeake Bay, and Maeve and Gideon kick kicked when they went into a canoe to get the ball. Told.

“They simply boarded a canoe with the intention of retrieving the ball and were pushed into the open bay somehow exposed to the wind and tide. After about 30 minutes, they were spotted by a spectator from land and far from the coast Seeing away, the police, “wrote McKean.

Anne Arundel fire commander Eric Kornmeier stated that the fire brigade was unable to reach the canoe, despite arriving within five minutes of onlooker calls. “The flow was pretty fast and they moved out of sight pretty quickly,” he added, adding that Thursday night conditions were “rough and windy.”

Kornmeier said boats and helicopters from the fire department, the Annapolis City Fire Department, and the US Coast Guard soon began searching the bay. Two hours later, at 7:00 pm, a canoe and paddle were found a few miles from where McCaean and his son were first discovered.

Last Monday, about 120 members of the Kennedy family held a prayer party with the Zoom video conferencing app.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo, whose daughter is a cousin of Mave and Gideon, called their disappearance a “tragedy” and said that it was an “emotional burden” that the family could not meet in person.

