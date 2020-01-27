Mavericks honor Bryant by turning 24 years old

(AP) – The Dallas Mavericks honor Kobe Bryant by permanently eliminating his number 24.

“Kobe’s legacy goes beyond basketball, and our organization has decided that number 24 will never be worn by a Dallas Maverick again,” said Mark Cuban, owner of Dallas Mavericks.

Damn it. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing

– Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. Like those who are special to you and never let you forget how much you love them

– Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

To all of my friends, thank you. Each of you shared a part of yourself with me and made my life better. I tried to do the same. If you were here, I would hug you like I just hugged my family. It hurts that tragedy is needed to remind us of our mortality. # Hugyourfriends

– Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Kuban’s toll was one of several in the NBA when players, coaches and fans were stunned by the news of Bryant’s death.

In the game Memphis-Phoenix on Sunday, the grizzlies won the opening tip and immediately accepted a 24-second violation. When the Suns took possession, they stayed in the back seat for an 8-second injury – the 24 and 8 seconds represented Bryants two numbers during his NBA career.

