(AP) – The Dallas Mavericks honor Kobe Bryant by permanently eliminating his number 24.
“Kobe’s legacy goes beyond basketball, and our organization has decided that number 24 will never be worn by a Dallas Maverick again,” said Mark Cuban, owner of Dallas Mavericks.
Damn it. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing
– Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020
We can never forget how precious life is. Like those who are special to you and never let you forget how much you love them
– Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020
To all of my friends, thank you. Each of you shared a part of yourself with me and made my life better. I tried to do the same. If you were here, I would hug you like I just hugged my family. It hurts that tragedy is needed to remind us of our mortality. # Hugyourfriends
– Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020
Kuban’s toll was one of several in the NBA when players, coaches and fans were stunned by the news of Bryant’s death.
In the game Memphis-Phoenix on Sunday, the grizzlies won the opening tip and immediately accepted a 24-second violation. When the Suns took possession, they stayed in the back seat for an 8-second injury – the 24 and 8 seconds represented Bryants two numbers during his NBA career.
LAST STORIES:
- Mavericks honor Bryant by turning 24 years old
- China has 2,700 new virus cases, 80 deaths
- Basketball fans mourn Kobe Bryant and his daughter
- Baseball coach, family also killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant
- Florida’s green card holders see policy changes in 2020