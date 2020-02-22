[mavericks’-luka-doncic-dominates-in-rout-of-magic]

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – All-Star Luka Doncic did his regular factor in Orlando and bought some sudden assist from teammate Maxi Kleber.

Doncic almost had a triple-double, ending with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised earlier the Magic 122-106 on Friday night.

Kleber extra a job-high 26 points off the bench as the Mavericks improved to 19-8 on the highway this year. They gained just 18 street game titles the previous two seasons blended.

“I probably by no means experienced a evening like that in the NBA,” claimed Kleber, a 208-cm ahead from Germany participating in his 3rd season in the league. “I didn’t really even see. It just type of occurred.”

Kristaps Porzingis chipped in with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Tim Hardaway Jr. experienced 16 details.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 28 details. Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Terrence Ross scored 19 factors for the Magic, who were being doomed by another dismal shooting night time.

Orlando designed just 9 of 43 tries from 3-stage array and shot just 39 % from the flooring.

“We experienced a bunch of open up photographs the complete game,” Orlando mentor Steve Clifford claimed. “What’s far better than a huge-open shot? You have bought to make them.”

The Magic trailed by 18 in the initially 50 %, but surged in advance driving Fournier’s 18 points in the third quarter. The capturing guard strike four of his first 5 shots to spark a 17-4 run in the initially five minutes of the next half. His driving, baseline layup gave Orlando its to start with lead of the recreation, 69-68.

That 1-issue advantage lasted just one possession and turned out to be the Magic’s lone lead of the recreation. Porzingis drained a limited jumper to set Dallas back again in entrance, and the Mavericks prolonged the guide to 91-84 by the conclusion of the period of time.

Cavaliers 113, Wizards 108

In Washington, Collin Sexton scored 14 of his 25 details in the fourth quarter and Cleveland rallied to acquire in its 1st activity below interim mentor J.B. Bickerstaff.

Bradley Beal experienced 26 factors for the Wizards on 9-for-28 shooting. Teammate Rui Hachimura added 17 points, seven rebounds, 3 helps and two steals.

Lakers 117, Grizzlies 105

In Los Angeles, LeBron James scored a match-large 32 details and dished out seven assists as the Lakers held off Memphis.

Anthony Davis shook off a bruised calf harm in the 1st quarter and had 28 details, 13 rebounds and 7 of Los Angeles’ 14 blocks.

In Other Online games

Pelicans 128, Trail Blazers 115

Raptors 118, Suns 101

Celtics 127, Timberwolves 117

Thunder 113, Nuggets 101

Spurs 113, Jazz 104

Pacers 106, Knicks 98