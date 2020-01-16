Max Boyens apologizes for racist tweets: “I am disgusted and embarrassed”

January 16 (UPI) – Vanderpump Rules Star Max Boyens regrets his earlier racist tweets.

The television personality apologized on Thursday after its earlier statements about blacks and Asians surfaced online on Twitter.

“I sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 – it was wrong in every way,” said Boyens in a statement. “It’s not a representation of who I am. I’m shocked that I’ve ever tweeted – and I’m disgusted and embarrassed – I’m really sorry.”

According to People, Boyens used racist and homophobic language in tweets that reappeared this week.

“Something about Asians that only makes me close the gap,” wrote Boyens in a 2012 article.

Boyens made his Twitter account private after the tweets came to light.

Boyens is the general manager of TomTom, one of the bars and restaurants of Vanderpump Rules Star and Real housewives from Beverly Hills Alum Lisa Vanderpump. He plays along Vanderpump Rules Season 8, which premiered on Bravo this month.

Boyens said in an interview with People in December that he was unfiltered while filming.

“I mean, nobody else has a filter. Then why should we do that?” he said. “When I said something, I probably meant it. So that’s what it is. I think it’s our truth, right now it’s how we really feel.”