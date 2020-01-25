Max & Harvey sing and dance in their bathroom for Eminem & Juice WRLD “Godzilla” (video) | harvey mills, max & harvey, Max and Harvey, max mills, Music

Sat 25 January 2020 at 7:01 p.m.

Max & Harvey show their dance moves!

The English singing duo posted a fun new video on Instagram on Saturday January 25.

They share their cover of “Godzilla” through Eminem with the late rapper Juice WRLD, exposing their voices and their dancing skills in their bathroom.

“Yes, we filmed this in a bathroom,” Max & Harvey captioned the clip. “Yes, we are trying to be nervous. Yes, we cannot dance.”

They added, “And yes Max does the track or something. Please let us know what you want us to cover the next x. “

