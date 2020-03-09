Max Von Sydow Dies, 90, in ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘The Exorcist’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – Max von Sydow, the self-described “shy boy” – actor recognized for the art house audience through his work with Swedish director Ingmar Bergman and later filmmakers from around the world. when he played the priest in the horror classic. The exorcist is dead. I was 90 years old.

His agent Jean Diamond said on Monday that the actor, who was born in Sweden but became a French citizen in 2002, died on Sunday.

Since its 1949 premiere in the Swedish film “Only a Mother,” von Sydow has starred in almost 200 film and television productions, staying active until his 80’s. He has received two nominations for ” the Academy, as Best Actor in 1988, for its portrayal of an impoverished farmer in “Pelle the Conqueror”, and Best Actor in 2012 for its role as a Dude in “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”. Most recently, she received an Emmy nomination for her work as a Three-Eyed Raven in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

He starred in almost a dozen Bergman classic and annoying films, including “Wild Strawberries”, “Shame” and the 1957 release of “The Seventh Seal”, in which he was featured in one of the most memorable scenes of. Bergman as the Medieval Knight playing a chess game against the shady reaper.

He made his Hollywood debut as Jesus in the 1965 movie “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” but gained international fame as a priest casting the devils out of William Friedkin’s controversial film, “The Exorcist”. , 1973. Tall and smooth, with shades of blue eyes, a narrow face, pale fabric and a deep, accentuated voice, von Sydow was often typified in Hollywood as the sophisticated villain.

“What I’m looking for as an actor is a variety of parts. It’s very boring to be hooked on more or less one type of character,” he said in an interview.

In 1980, von Sydow starred in the malicious Emperor Ming the Merciless in “Flash Gordon.” He dismissed the role as the sinister Dr. Not in the first James Bond movie of the same name, but he appeared in the 1983 villainous character Ernst Blofeld’s “Never Say Never Again”, starring Sean Connery as Bond.

He also played a tormenting painter for Woody Allen’s “Hannah and his sisters,” and portrayed the devil in “Needful Things,” a 1991 horror film based on a Stephen King novel. In 2015, he briefly appeared on the blockbuster “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.

While his characters were often sinister, tormented or hurt, von Sydow’s soft-spoken man said he became an actor to overcome his own shyness.

“I was a very shy kid when I was little,” he told an Associated Press interview. “When I started performing in a high school fan group, although I wasn’t aware at the time, I suddenly had a tool in my hand that was wonderful. I was allowed to express all kinds of things. of strange things I never dared to say before, now I could do with the character as a shield, as a defense and as an excuse.

“I think for many years I used my profession as some kind of mental therapy.”

Von Sydow was born on April 10, 1929 in a family of scholars in the southern Swedish city of Lund. He was christened Carl Adolf von Sydow, but later changed his name to Max, saying his name was not “a good name” after World War II.

Although his family was not interested in theater, he said his father was a master at telling adventure stories that nourished his imagination as a kid. He decided he wanted to be an actor and formed a theatrical society with his friends after seeing his first play, William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” at the age of 14.

She studied at the Royal Dramatic Theater in Stockholm and performed in small municipal theaters in Sweden for eight years, an experience that she later described as crucial to her career.

“I am really grateful for the schooling I had in Sweden because learning to act requires working, working, working,” he said. “I think it owes many years to these years.”

It was during this period that he met Bergman. In addition to “The Seventh Seal,” he would participate in 10 other Bergman films, including “The Wizard”, “Spring Spring” and “Wild Strawberries” and develop a close relationship with Sweden’s most famous filmmaker.

“I can’t say exactly how much influence it has had on me, but it has to be huge,” he said of Bergman. “We did most of this work when we were much younger. We were free – he hadn’t become world famous yet – he was just a regular stage actor with some movie roles. We worked hard and had a lot of fun. “

Von Sydow married Swedish actress Christina Olin in 1951 and they have two children, Clas and Henrik. The couple later divorced and remarried to French filmmaker Catherine Brelet in 1997 with two more children, Yvan and Cedric.