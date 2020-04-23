Maxine Waters says her sister dies of coronavirus

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), chair of the House Financial Services Committee, revealed Thursday that her coronavirus-affected sister is dying in a St. Louis hospital. Louis, Missouri.

Waters made that comment during his plant’s speech in which he dedicated the $ 484 billion Congressional relief package to his sister.

“I’m not just a bet on this legislation,” the California Democrat said as he wore the face mask around his chin. “I would also like to support what we are doing for the health care improvement act in this bill. And I will spend a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a St. Louis hospital, Missouri, now infected with the coronavirus. “

The House approves the relief bill Thursday two days after the Senate approves the measure. The package includes $ 310 billion for the Paycheck protection program, $ 75 billion for hospitals, $ 60 billion for emergency loans, and $ 25 billion for testing.

Elsewhere in Waters’ speech, the deputy said post-coronavirus aid should provide additional funding to “Americans” affected by the pandemic’s economic downturn.

“Congress should immediately turn to the next package of legislation to provide relief during the pandemic,” the legislator added. “We need to do a lot more to help tenants, homeowners, homeless people and mom and pop owners.”

Earlier Thursday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced that her older brother, Don Reed Herring, had died of coronavirus. He was 86 years old.

“My older brother, Don Reed, died of a coronavirus on Tuesday evening,” Warren wrote on Twitter. “He joined the Air Force at age 19 and spent his military career, including five and a half years abroad and fought in Vietnam. He was charming and fun, a natural leader.”

“I’m grateful to the nurses and front-line staff who cared for him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family that held his hand or said‘ I love you ’once again, and that he didn’t there is a funeral for us. he loved to stay close. I will miss you dear my brother, “he added.