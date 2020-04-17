May perhaps 14: Scenario management to established new dates for defence trial of UPNM scholar murder scenario | Malaysia

The defence trial experienced been set for yesterday, but was postponed thanks to the extension of the motion command order (MCO). — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 ― The Higher Courtroom listed here fixed May 14 for situation administration of the defence demo of the accused in the murder of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) cadet marine officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain.

Deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim explained to Bernama that the court docket has established May perhaps 14 for scenario management to established new dates to continue the defence trial.

Throughout the previous continuing on February 28, 3 of the accused testified. They have been Muhammad Hasif Ismail (seventh accused), Muhammad Adib Iman Fuad Adi Sany (ninth accused) and Mohamad Syazwan Musa (10th accused).

On July 31 previous calendar year, the Substantial Court docket requested 18 UPNM college students to enter their defence on charges of murdering, injuring and abetting the murder of Zulfarhan.

Five of them, Muhammad Akmal Zuhairi, Muhammad Azamuddin Mad Sofi, Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, Muhammad Afif Najmudin and Mohamad Shobirin Sabri are charged with murder, even though Abdoul Hakeem Mohd Ali is billed with abetting the murder of Zulfarhan.

They allegedly dedicated the offence at space 04 -10, of the Jebat hostel constructing in UPNM, amongst 4.45am and 5.45am on May well 22, 2017.

The charges from the accused were being created less than Part 302 and 109 of the Penal Code, which carry the obligatory dying sentence on conviction.

The 6, alongside with 12 other folks, ended up also requested to enter their defence on prices of injuring the sufferer.

The 12 are Mohd Hafiz Fauzan Ismail, Mohamad Lukhmanul Hakim Mohd Zain, Ahmad Shafwan Berdal, Muhammad Amirul Asraff Mala, Luqman Hakim Shamsuri, Muhammad Sufi Mohd Mustapha, Noriznan Izzairi Noor Azhar, Muhamad Ashraf Abdullah, Muhammad Danial Firdaus Azmir, Muhammad Hasif, Muhammad Adib Iman and Mohamad Syazwan.

They are charged with voluntarily causing hurt towards the target for the reason of forcing the latter to admit to an alleged theft of a laptop, according to Portion 330 of the Penal Code, study with each other with Segment 34 of the very same Act, which imposes a greatest imprisonment of 7 a long time, and a high-quality, upon conviction.

The offence was allegedly dedicated at area 03-05, of the Jebat hostel constructing in UPNM, amongst 2.30 am and 5.30 am on May well 21, 2017. ― Bernama