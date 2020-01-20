May Power Be With You: Mark Hamill Honors James Earl Jones’ Birthday on Instagram

Yesterday actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke in Star Wars, celebrated the birthday of James Earl Jones, who played Darth Vader’s voice. Following the well-known “Luke, I’m Your Father” line from The Empire Strikes Back, Mark congratulates Dad on his 89th birthday on Instagram.

Jones also has another notorious job: he played Mufasa in The Lion King (1994) and King Jaffe Joffer in A Prince in New York (1988). His most famous interpretation, however, is Darth Vader’s voice in the Star Wars sequel.

The latest Star Wars movie: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), received over $ 1 billion in the first 28 days in theaters around the world. It was made by Disney and, in 2019, was their 7th film to receive that amount of money.

Here are three fun facts about James!

# 1: His name doesn’t appear in the first two Star City productions

James only decided to put his name on the final credits of the third film, Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Before, he thought he wasn’t big enough to have his name there. But his voice gave Darth Vader personality and life, so he accepted after a while.

# 2: George Lucas’ Choice for Darth VaderOf the voice

For the part, George Lucas was thinking of Orson Welles or James playing the villain’s voice. At the 2015 Wing Wing American Theater, Lucas said “I knew the voice had to be very, very special.” It happened that this virtual voice was James.

# 3: Participation in Sesame

That’s right, it debuted in 1978, a year after the first Star Wars movie. But it was very short and only expressed the letters of the alphabet.

