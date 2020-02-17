[Maya Hawke Announces Upcoming Live Performances – See Dates!]

Maya Hawke has some live reveals coming up!

The Stranger Items actress and singer has declared headlining performances in her native New York.

She’ll accomplish in New York Metropolis at Baby’s All Proper on February 26 and Joe’s Pub at the Public on March 8.

Maya will get the phase alongside Grammy Award-winning songwriter Jesse Harris. The two have been collaborating on songs collectively considering that 2017, and they are at present operating on Maya’s debut entire length album, set for launch later this yr.

Maya Hawke’s A and B side singles, “To Adore a Boy” and “Stay Open,” are accessible now.

