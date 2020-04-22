Maya Hawke ‘Desperate’ in parenting country, fighting for dedication: ‘I mourn my life’

Like many Americans, “Something strange” stars Maya Hawke Going crazy and insane during isolated sentences due to the coronavirus epidemic spreading around the world.

Meanwhile, she said in a recent interview with Nylon that she was “distracted” by her parents’ time. “They’re going to be super easy, they’re all up and running in a cold car,” he said. “The wicked are destroying our environment and voting, and there is no war, no pestilence and no plague.”

Comparing their current situation, the 21-year-old actress said: “We are only 20 years old. We should have fun and have some drugs and have a party. Instead … we have to worry. about the death of our planet, and we have to worry about this epidemic, and we have a terrible president, and it’s very disturbing, and they really are us. “

Part of Hawke’s frustration seems to be that he has just taken over his independent life, starting in his New York City apartment when COVID-19 promotes all his plans, sending his daughter Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke come home to live and help out at four junior schools.

While his experience in Hollywood is obviously a strong call from the average American, there is still some animosity with Generation Z that sees them as young adults being pushed aside and left behind. exacerbated by the global crisis without interruption.

“I’ve moved on and amassed my whole life and become a person,” complains Hawke. “And the disease is like, ‘Ha ha ha, you’re just being gentle! You’re a kid and living with your parents.'”

Acknowledging that there are days when there is “so much weeping,” Hawke said living alone is an unpleasant combination of “constant emotion and nothing at all.”

After production of Season 4 of “Strange Things” is set to expire, Hawke returns home to the point where he splits time between his parents, divorced since 2005. “I’m mourning my life,” he said, and came to realize his benefits. “It’s a joke. I’m fine. I’m lucky. But I’m completely depressed and confused.”

However, he said that they did, however, feel that they are going through the process of grieving by trying to move forward and deal with real life situations. “I was angry about it. I was rejected. And then I was fighting myself: I’m going to fix it! And now I’m resigning anything. I’m like, this is the latest news for me,” he said.

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Avoiding social contact

Instagram

All Celebs will change their hair during Quarantine