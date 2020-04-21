Maya Hawke Opens Up About Remaining Annoyed by Her Parents’ Generation | Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke is receiving candid about generational variations.

The 21-calendar year-aged actress opened up in a new interview with Nylon journal about how her parents’ technology “really f–ked us”.

“[I’m] just so annoyed at our parents’ era. They experienced it so uncomplicated, they have been all just high and driving close to in awesome, fuel guzzling vehicles. Destroying our environment and voting for the incorrect individuals, and acquiring no wars and no plagues and no pandemics,” Maya explained. “We’re in our 20s, we’re intended to be obtaining fun, and executing medicines, and partying. But instead… We have to be concerned about our earth dying, and we have to be concerned about this pandemic, and we have a terrible president, and it’s just really irritating, and they seriously f–ked us.”

She also dished on how her mother Uma Thurman is “nurturing and loving and inspiring and harmless and impressive.”

“Because this sector is so significantly more durable on women of all ages, my mother experienced reservations about me not turning into an actor, but starting to be a general public figure,” Maya informed the mag. “The emphasis that the business puts on your look, the emphasis the small business places on your age—on all sorts of points that have absolutely nothing to do with your potential to act. The tips differs in that my mother understands in a distinctive way from my father how tough that is. Simply because the voices are not as strong, the whispers are not as solid in men’s ears.”

