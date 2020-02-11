Maybank Investment Bank Research estimates GDP for the fourth quarter of 2019 at 3.8 percent money

In a research report released today, Maybank Investment Bank Research said demand-side indicators such as the retail index, capital goods imports and trade surplus indicated a slowdown in domestic and net foreign demand. – Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, February 11 – Maybank Investment Bank Research (Maybank IB) estimates gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the fourth quarter (fourth quarter) 2019 of 3.8 percent year-on-year (year-over-year) mining and agriculture, and a slowdown of the manufacturing sector.

This is despite a revival in services and construction.

A study published today said that demand-side indicators such as the retail index, capital goods imports and trade surplus indicated a slowdown in domestic and net foreign demand.

“Our current growth forecast for 2020 is 4.4 percent given the impact of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) in 2019.

“The demand-side look is not very good, as the indicators point to a slowdown in both domestic and net foreign demand in the last quarter. The growth of the retail index has slowed and suggests a further slowdown in real private consumption, ”said Maybank IB.

Real gross fixed capital formation should continue to be in the red given the continued decline in capital goods imports.

“The growth in total public expenditure slowed significantly in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 3.1 percent compared to 25.3 percent in the third quarter of 2019. This means a weak development in real public consumer spending in the last quarter after growth of 1.0 percent in the third quarter of 2019.

“The growth in trade surplus has slowed sharply, indicating a decline in the growth of net external demand. At the same time, further declines in volumes for exports and imports indicate that weak results continue to be recorded both in real exports of goods and services and in real imports of goods and services. “

In the meantime, MIDF Research forecasts moderate growth in the local economy of 4.3 percent year-on-year. The country’s GDP growth for the year as a whole is 4.5 percent compared to the previous target of 4.6 percent.

“The global trade war remains a downside risk factor, particularly for Malaysia’s foreign trade and industrial activities in the third and final quarters.

“We expect GDP to be weakest in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to weak foreign trade and moderate domestic activity,” a study said yesterday.

MIDF Research believes that 2020 will remain a challenging year due to global protectionism, political uncertainty in the U.S., and novel coronavirus effects. – Bernama