Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Superior Court March 3, 2020. — Photograph by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March three — Money totalling additional than RM99 million were being deposited into the consumer account of Lewis & Co — a law agency named as allegedly having acquired cheques from former deputy key minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi — above the span of two several years from 2016 to 2018 without having triggering red flags for suspicious transactions, a Maybank official’s courtroom testimony now confirmed.

Not all of the money totalling much more than RM99 million were from cheque deposits, with the bank official also only confirming that resources have been deposited into Lewis & Co’s customer account based on account statements and without mentioning the source of these funds.

Maybank’s Dataran Maybank branch supervisor Leong Siew Kong, who will be 56 this 12 months, was verifying details relating to the customer account which Lewis & Co had opened at the bank branch.

A shopper account is generally utilised by legislation firms to keep dollars on belief for their shoppers.

Leong reported the law company experienced issued a letter of endeavor dated May well 12, 2016 to guidance its application to open a shopper account at Maybank, exactly where the law company reported it confirms and gives the assurance that it is mindful of its clients’ identities and resources of funds as it is required to do to comply with Malaysia’s anti-cash laundering regulations.

Zahid’s attorney Hisyam Teh Poh Teik then requested: “Subsequent to this letter, did your bank receive any letter from the legal professionals to say now we are suspicious about the resource of resources?”

“No,” Leong replied.

When requested by deputy public prosecutor Nur Aishah Maulat Ahmad Zakiuddin, Leong verified that he experienced claimed the regulation firm had discovered the source of funds entering its customer account primarily based on its letter of enterprise to Maybank.

Nur Aishah: Only by this letter on your own?

Leong: Certainly, the bank’s necessity is this letter is adequate.

When asked by deputy general public prosecutor Ahmad Sazilee Abdul Khairi, Leong mentioned that legislation companies have to offer such a letter of undertaking when seeking to open a financial institution account, noting that the bank will otherwise not permit the opening of accounts.

Leong agreed with Sazilee that this kind of letters of enterprise ended up mere “formality” and a conventional follow for banks.

Leong also verified that the bank would not know if the lawyers in fact look at the resource of resources.

Although confirming that there are “red flags” that will be triggered that would need a lender to advise Financial institution Negara Malaysia of suspicious transactions less than area anti-dollars laundering laws, Leong claimed there is actually no fixed total of money associated that would result in these types of pink flags.

Leong also defined that transactions involving regulation firms’ accounts would typically not bring about crimson flags due to the mother nature of their account.

“For lawyers’ account, especially consumer account, normally it will not result in because [they are] trustee for buyer,” Leong explained.

Sazilee: So in this circumstance, it didn’t trigger anything at all?

Leong: Didn’t bring about.

Maybank’s Dataran Maybank department supervisor Leong Siew Kong is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Courtroom March 3, 2020. — Image by Yusof Mat Isa

Cheques and set deposits

Dependent on the transactions verified by Leong in court docket today, a total of RM99,532,364.25 ended up deposited through 130 transactions into Lewis & Co’s customer account at Maybank all through a period of time spanning Could 2016 to April 2018.

The 130 transactions ended up created applying many payment solutions, such as 113 cheques totalling RM89,114,014.67 or more than RM89 million.

Leong also verified that Lewis & Co experienced in the period of time spanning May well 27, 2016 to April 11, 2018 gave directions to Maybank to transfer resources in its shopper account to a fixed deposit account, with the set deposit account enabling larger returns through larger fascination fees.

Leong verified a total of 28 situations when Maybank was instructed to make this kind of placements for set deposits, albeit with a person of these situations involving a mounted deposit sum of RM2.one million that was split up into RM1.8 million to be ploughed back in as a fresh new set deposit and with the RM300,000 transferred again into the client account.

Dependent on the transactions that Leong verified, a total of RM66,578,348 or around RM66 million from Lewis & Co’s consumer account ended up used to make placements for preset deposits. This tally does not contain the RM1.8 million that was at first aspect of a person of the placements.

Asked by Zahid’s law firm Mohd Haziq Dhiyauddin Razali, Leong verified that all these placements for set deposits have been finished by Maybank at the regulation firm’s penned guidance, further confirming that these not outcome in any losses to the client.

Cross-examined by Mohd Haziq, Leong verified that it is typical to position funds from a shopper account to a set deposit account, also confirming there was “nothing illegal” about these kinds of arrangements as the financial institution would have in any other case noticed it.

Leong is the 39th prosecution witness in Zahid’s trial, in which the Umno president and former residence minister is experiencing 47 charges involving alleged legal breach of have faith in, bribery and cash- laundering.

On the very first working day of demo, the prosecution experienced reported it would show the income-laundering costs in opposition to Zahid by showing that he experienced been given roughly RM65 million well worth of cheques which were then sent to a law firm from Lewis & Co.

The prosecution experienced claimed it would clearly show these cheques have been later deposited into the legislation firm’s consumer account, and that a sizeable portion of these resources were being then used to make placements for set deposit less than the law firm’s title and that this sort of cash were also utilised to acquire two bungalow units well worth RM5.9 million.

The prosecution had claimed it would present proof in courtroom to clearly show that Zahid realized or experienced motive to consider that these funds that he had acquired were proceeds from unlawful action.

The demo just before High Courtroom choose Collin Lawrence Sequerah is scheduled to resume this Friday.