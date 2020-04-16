Maybe doing ‘Riverdale’ was not a good idea

From the moment I was announced in January I was worried about trying to Riddle Hedwig and Angry Inch. Mainly because they were taking the “It’s Controversial” path as if Riverdale had already excluded Carrie and Heather as their earlier musical, without arguing. Confirming my fears, the episode chose Q&A in portraying Hedwig’s numbers and characters while not explaining the show’s rich and complex background.

In an episode called “Wicked Little Town” after a song by Hedwig, Kevin Keller decided that he was going to do a number from Herwig on a variety show. Keller is played by Kassie Cott, who has a Broadway track record – yet the character is usually a director of Riverdale musicals and has never been to them, which is a mistake.

When Mr. Honey, the principal, refused to let Kevin go and said that he should do something from classic music like Oklahoma! Or carousel. Since most “classic” music is extremely problematic and often finds sexist and racist, I shout at the suggestion. There was a chance missing out on the show, and it was not identified that many of these musicals (unless otherwise staged, were receiving some modern revival) are both of those things so … Riverdale looks bad on you. Following Mr Haney’s orders, the Riverdale gang left behind Kevin and everyone began to sing songs in different scenes and began to defy the principal.

For many reasons Riverdale should not have had a headwig and angled inch in this fashion. Dear Cult Musical has a long history on stage and screen and its music is great. Its story, however, follows the life of a lingering East German rock singer, a goofy gender change operation about love and career in America, heavy in search of history and identity; It should not be taken lightly without further context. In many ways, Hedwig provides the perfect soundtrack for teens to rebel against the old ideals. But it shouldn’t just be a face-to-face discussion without further discussion. Most of it came in the form of a Cress Hedwig cosplay somehow.

How Riverdale approached Hedwig is just plain ordinary. Not a single person singing a single song. Everything was a group number and it relates to the teenagers how important this religious music is to them. And yes mus is an important element of music to find and find some of them even when they are written. But how do these particular teenagers represent their own problems with Mr. Haney saying that a sexually charged musical is not appropriate for high school in connection with Hedwig’s struggle … you get the problem, right?

Come to me about something that is particularly disturbing to me.

Riverdale Check in at pic.twitter.com/G5aXrJ5pyE

– Jackson McHenry (@mchenryjd) April 16, 2020

It is interesting to use “We Are Gen Z” as an excuse as to why Kevin should be allowed to headwig at school. A part of me wonders what Kevin wanted the song to do because if he wanted to do a “source of love” he could probably play it for Mr. Honey, and this whole issue wouldn’t have been a problem. But if Mr. Honey refrains from it, then my guess is that Kevin Kerr wanted to roll up the “Sugar Daddy” (which we’ll be going after). There are several ballads of Hedwig that, in most conservative schools, would be considered perfectly acceptable in terms of lyrics.

But other than the idea that “we deserve to sing a song that doesn’t fit our age,” there is really no reason behind Hedwig’s public decision. In fact, Kevin, one of the publicized gay characters on their show, dresses like Hedwig more than once throughout the episode because I think they know that someone like Hedwig is dressed and … again, this choice is questionable. Genderkeeper’s identity and exploration are at the center of Hedwig, and this is not really discussed. Even in more advanced conversations this may be an important point for a show like Riverdale, but it misses this opportunity.

At one point, Kevin comes to school dressed like Hedwig, accepts a school announcement and starts singing “Tear Me Down” because the principal doesn’t let him play Hedwig. This is probably the only time in this episode I have enjoyed a number because it was the only song felt in this episode from his employment point of view.

Okay, that’s a lie. At the beginning of the episode everyone was singing “Weak Little Town” about the town of Riverdale and it was like a nose.

As you stop and think about what it means to Hedwig’s character, “Wig in a Box” is probably the most heartbreaking song. Hedwig has been forced into America as his new life and identity, but when he returns to his various wigs, he feels like this powerful archeologist of women. So … Riverdale turned it into a make-over montage for Kevin.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkVCzIej3s4 (/ embed)

Then, unforgettably, Cheryl Blossom sings “Sugar Daddy” to her principal and tries to fix everything as the best way to go. Because how did “Sugar Daddy” end up with Luthor (Hedwig’s name before the sex change operation) (who paid for the operation and promised to bring him to America), and how did Hansen see Luther as a way out of East Germany? , Singing to an adult in charge is a good thing for a 17/18 year old. Great job.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ie6MzL4SqXg (/ embed)

The problem is not that Riverdale has decided to just sing Hedwig and Angry Inch. It took a charge of sexually charged and filled with conversations about gender, sexuality, politics and trauma, and made it about teens struggling with their relationships (all heterosexual relationships were pioneers, I might add) and doing their homework.

One of my favorite songs on the show was at the very end when Hedwig’s partner, Yitzhak (a character Riverdale just decided not to mention) would get a moment to wear one of Hedwig’s wigs. It is deadly and ongoing; Lena Hall won the Best Featured Actress in a Musical Pony for her role as Ezek in the Broadway revival. Why do I hate Riverdale’s version? Because again, this is literally just a random group number with no purpose.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yozL0VCupY (/ embed)

I don’t think I would be so insane if it weren’t for the whole argument behind the episode that the show was arguing with very little explanation as to why it is controversial. Mr Honey points out one fact that the show was an off-Broadway cult classic (and film), until the most recent run of Broadway. But after passing on examples of ways to understand why Riverdale’s controversial, it’s filled with songs because they think they’re fun. This was a missed opportunity to have conversations on important issues with Riverdale’s youth audience.

Yes, Hedwig and Angry Inch’s music is what makes it so special, but in the midst of exploring its own gender identity, the music also contains a story of Hedwig’s trauma, loss, and betrayal. None of which touched Riverdale. Mr Honey would have been even happier if he had even said “the program is taking up gender politics and I don’t want it in my school” and then every student said “oh really, well, we’re singing it anyway”. This would have made it timely and relevant to their protest. But it didn’t want to explain the dark parts of Hedwig on the show – as if there were no killings in Riverdale, so much teenage sex, and a strange culture that they all avoided.

The song that is perhaps the most widely recognized from Hedwig is a “Plato of Love” story based on Plato’s and our own desire to find the other half, describing Plato’s story of how humanity was founded as a three-gender. We were four-legged, two-faced animals “bent backwards” – male and male, female and female, and male and female. Then the Greek gods split us in half for fear of the power of humanity – so that we spend our lives in search of the fullness of our other, missing half. This is one of the few classical “source” stories that include homosexuality as a natural state of mankind. You didn’t know it from Riverdale’s version though it literally delivered this interpretation from the original song.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73owvXKQa1E (/ embed)

Guess Thor is breaking everyone in this version of the song…

I would also like to thank Riverdale for singing more Cole Spros and Cassie Cott, as I only enjoyed two parts when the two sang beats from Hedwig. Like many fans of the show, I also hated the Betty / Archie storyline.

I am sure there are many young people who will now look to Hedwig and Angry Inch and for that I am grateful. But that doesn’t mean I like or understand the reasoning behind how the CW drama dealt with one of my favorite shows.

(Image: Robert Falconer / CW)

