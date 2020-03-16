Mayo Clinic Health and fitness Process announces customer restrictions

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 / 09:46 AM CDT / Up-to-date: Mar 16, 2020 / 09:47 AM CDT

Mayo Clinic Well being Method carries on checking this ever modifying predicament, and we’re ready and ready to provide your needs due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease or COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The ongoing protection of our people, employees and communities remains our key concentration.

With that in intellect, Mayo Clinic Overall health Procedure is putting new customer restrictions in position for our facilities in southwest Wisconsin like clinic areas in La Crosse and Sparta. Successful March 15, 2020, sufferers will be limited to a person customer through their time in our facility.

Patients will be requested who their “designated visitor” will be. For affected individual and personnel basic safety, we inquire all other individuals wishing to stop by cherished ones use other strategies to connect with patients which include:

• Phone discussions

• Encounter-time

• Skype

Exceptions may be produced for conclude-of-existence individuals, pediatric individuals, and patients who have language barriers. This policy will continue being in area until eventually more observe. Visitors who are sick should really not occur to pay a visit to sufferers.

Hospital browsing hrs are from 6:30 a.m. through 9 p.m. Please observe that all guests will have to have to be screened at an entry stage prior to 7 p.m. in get to enter the healthcare facility. All guests will require to depart the clinic by 9 p.m.

We recognize that these limits will be tricky for clients and their cherished ones. We are having these vital techniques to shield our patients and our workers.

Listed here is some other significant information and facts about getting overall health care in the approaching weeks:

What To Do

If you are showing any indication of attainable COVID-19 symptoms, be sure to get in touch with your community well being care company. Your company or a nurse will direct you to our focused COVID-19 Nurse Line. If you fulfill screening standards, you will be directed to a person of our community testing sites.

What NOT To Do

We’re dedicated to everyone’s protection. This virus spreads fast. Enable us minimize probable exposure to other sufferers by not coming into a clinic or hospital to be tested. Make sure you call your neighborhood service provider initial to find out how to be evaluated.

Patient Sources

Be sure to visit our Mayo Clinic Health and fitness System COVID-19 on the net resource site for call details and the most up-to-the-minute data about COVID-19 and what to do if you have signs and symptoms, unrelated health care needs, or want to check out anyone in the medical center. You can also see updates by way of Mayo Clinic Wellbeing System’s Fb, Twitter and Instagram channels.

As we deal with this new virus, together, remember to choose methods to continue to keep yourself healthy—wash your hands, steer clear of touching your face, distance your self from many others, and practice correct self-treatment, which include staying residence when you are sick. We also advise you have a personalized treatment approach in put in the celebration you or a family member is immediately impacted by the virus.

Our mission is to treatment for you and your household members. At Mayo Clinic Wellness Procedure, the requirements of our clients arrive initial. We are fully commited to fulfill your needs during the latest problem and further than. Partner with us to continue to be safe, wholesome and educated.