New York City Mayor Bill De Brascio said he would throw a ticker tape parade to all health care workers and the first responders to fight the coronavirus pandemic once it is safe. Debrascio made a presentation during his daily briefing on Tuesday.

“We pay homage to the people who saved us,” said Dobras Brausio. “Before we think about anything else, our first thing to do is to take the time to throw the biggest and best parade in honor of these heroes, as only New York City can.”

“This parade will mark the beginning of our Renaissance,” he continued. “But it is also, and most importantly, an opportunity to thank the many good and noble people, and so many tough and strong people.”

New York City has a long history of honoring national heroes, world leaders and sports champions as they parade the “Canyon of Heroes”, a stretch of Broadway from the southern tip of Manhattan to the City Hall. After winning the World Cup last year, it is the US Women’s National Football Team that will receive the final recognition.

“Many great heroes have come down the canyon,” said De Brascio. “But I think this will be the biggest of all the parades, because it talks about the rebirth of New York City.”

After the briefing, he later tweeted that the parade would be held “at the appropriate time.” The city says no major public events will take place until at least June.

