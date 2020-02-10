Mayor Broome greets residents of local police stations for a number of community forums

BATON ROUGE – Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome tours all areas of the Baton Rouge Police Department and wants the public to participate in every visit.

The meetings benefit the public in several ways. These forums not only provide residents with first-hand information about the latest technologies and strategies to improve public security, but also enable citizens to express their concerns about BRPD leaders and listen to experienced officials who make crime prevention suggestions ,

Mayor Broome described the reason for each meeting as follows: “The main purpose of these meetings is to help us as leaders understand our residents’ concerns about public security.”

“Since taking office, our community members have intensified their communications with the Baton Rouge Police Department,” continued Mayor Broome. “Combating crime is a team effort and we can only be effective if we work together.”

The Mayor starts her tour on Monday, February 10th, in the First District Precinct (4445 Plank Road) from 6pm to 8pm.

During the tour on Monday, she will give police chief Murphy Paul an overview of the public security measures in the region.

The presentation will also give residents time to share their insights and concerns about public safety and the relationship between law enforcement agencies and the community.

The mayor plans to visit the other four districts on the following dates:

Second district Thursday, February 27th – 2265 Highland Road, 6:00 p.m.

Third district – Monday, March 16 – 9000 Airline Highway, 6 p.m.

Fourth district Thursday, March 26 – 8227 Scenic Highway, 6:00 p.m.

Fifth district – Thursday, April 9th ​​- 222 St. Louis Street, 8th floor, 6:00 p.m.