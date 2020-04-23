Mayor Caldwell criticized for suggesting Kauai could be a “case test” for resuming tourism

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell was sharply critical today for suggesting in a televised interview Wednesday night that Kauai or “some neighboring islands” might be the best place to test out the re-launch of the state’s tourism industry as the risk of COVID-19 rest. .

This remark draws a sharp rebuke from state Senate President Ron Kouchi, who ticked off a list of the morning steps the state still needs to take before the visitor industry can resume anything near normal operations, including testing the blanket incoming tourists ensure they are not infected.

“I want to make it clear to Mayor Caldwell. Kauai does not appreciate being identified as a potential test case to go carry in tourists so you can make better decisions about Oahu,” Kouchi said in an online interview this morning as a part of Honolulu’s “COVID-19 Care Conversation”. on Facebook with Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji.

Kouchi responded to comments Caldwell made during a Hawaii News Now interview Wednesday evening in which Caldwell suggested Kauai could be a logical place to start reopening tourism because it had no new cases of the new coronavirus for five or six days .

“They might be the first island, or like Lanai, but Kauai has a larger visitor industry, and if you open up to people going to hotels maybe on this island? You could start to loosen up a bit, and when that’s how you allow people to enter Kauai which they prove to be not positive, which is negative? ”Caldwell said.

He continued: “There’s a chance that we could do that and use some neighbor island as a test case to see how it works best.”

But Kouchi, (D-Kauai-Niihau), drew in suggestions that his home district might be a suitable “test case.”

Kouchi said: “I was as faint when I heard him comment last night.” “The people of Kauai don’t appreciate being characterized this way, and Mayor (Derek) Kawakami has gone to extraordinary lengths, way beyond any other mayor or governor in blocking down the island of Kauai, and they’ve gotten results that they have no great personal sacrifice, no stay at home, no living with a 9 pm to 5 am curfew, and then tell us because we did such a good job we should first, I totally don’t agree with that. “

As of Wednesday, Oahu had registered 388 COVID-19 cases, while Kauai had 21, according to state health officials.