Mayor Caldwell told the city to resume construction of Sherwood Forest today

DENNIS ODA / SEPT. 28 Save Our Sherwoods held a news conference and rally at the entrance to Waimanalo Beach Park and Sherwood Forest in September to discuss a lawsuit seeking to halt development of the city’s park.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced Sunday via social media that construction of a controversial city park project will resume construction today.

The city originally said in January that it would continue with the first phase of the project to develop a section of Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, also known as Sherwood Forest, which represents a loss to opponents that brings opposition to the project for most last year. .

“While there is a lot of emotion around the project, I think it is all expected at the end of the day when this field is completed … people can gather here,” Caldwell said in a pre-recorded video statement. .

Opponents of the project are reported to enter the park this morning, despite an email from the Save Our Sherwoods group asking residents to observe stay-at-home restrictions currently in place.

“The Mayor’s underhanded, underhanded behavior is unethical and he is seeking to survive to destroy our democracy during a health crisis. We know many of you have said you will stand in protest. However, to be clear, no one should be raped. the stay-at-home order or the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus were to protest these actions. “

The $ 1.43 million project is part of a 2012 Waimanalo Bay Park master plan to develop 74-acre Sherwood forests, including the creation of appointment paths, parking lots and multiple gardens.

Opposition grew in early 2019, and the city decided later only to proceed with the first phase of the project, saying it would cover four acres and include an 11-yard parking lot and landscaping. multiple. The original plan included the construction of a $ 32 million sports complex and a 470-stall parking lot.

Click here to see our full coverage of coronavirus outbreaks. Submit your coronavirus news tips.