mayor-castor-unveils-second-‘crosswalks-to-classroom’-painted-sidewalk

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa is making an effort to make streets safer for children who walk to and from school.

On Tuesday, Mayor Jane Castor is set to unveil the second colorful crosswalk as apart of her “Crosswalks to Classroom” initiative. The new crosswalk is at the intersection of E. Yukon St. and N. 22nd Street outside Carter G. Wilson Magnet School.

The crosswalks are all apart of the Vision Zero Network. It’s a safety initiative used in more than 40 places across the country to reduce traffic accidents and injuries. The point is for drivers to see the bright colors and pay closer attention to what’s in the crosswalk, like children crossing for children or bicyclists.

Mayor Castor says Tampa is one of the worst cities in the country for pedestrian fatalities. She’s trying to change that with this initiative.

“To go from having around 200 fatalities in our community a year to zero that is an incredible goal for us to reach for and to achieve but I have no doubt that we will be able to do it,” said Castor.

