[mayor-cooper-proposes-$154-million-capital-plan-for-nashville-schools,-sheriff’s-hq-and-more]

Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s lean $154 million capital spending plan focuses on a wide range of emergency needs and repairs, including schools, public safety, street and sidewalk paving, and more funding to complete the new sheriff’s headquarters project in East Nashville.

Fresh off announcing last week that a final agreement has been reached for Nashville’s MLS stadium at the fairgrounds, Cooper framed the plan as a focus on fiscal responsibility and needed investments throughout the city.

The mayor’s proposal, announced in a news release Friday, is about the quarter of the size of previous capital spending plans due to the city’s “significant fiscal constraints,” his office said.

“As we navigate difficult financial times, the city faces urgent needs that must be met in order to maintain basic services and public safety,” Cooper said in a statement. “This is a fiscally responsible spending plan, and I’m proud we can make these much-needed investments, including half to our public schools.”

The administration said the plan is “equally split” between general government needs and Metro Nashville Public Schools. The news release announcing the spending plan said $72 million would go to schools and listed six projects totaling $70.2 million, including for a the new Goodlettsville Elementary School.

The release listed $46 million for general government projects.

A spokesperson initially declined to share the complete list, a public record, saying the administration wanted the Metro Council to review the full capital budget proposal before it is widely shared, which would likely be Tuesday. The mayor’s office later on Friday released more details.

Metro Council will take up the plan in a resolution. Like all capital spending plans, Metro will borrow though general obligation bonds to pay for the various projects.

The capital plan is the first since Metro Council passed legislation to require a full itemization of funding for public projects before construction begins.

Half of capital funding to Nashville schools

Metro Nashville Public Schools would receive $72 million in the plan: $22.9 million for Goodlettsville Elementary School replacement, $4.8 million for bus and fleet vehicle replacements and $42.5 million dispersed throughout the district for technology and other upgrades.

The funds come after plenty of concern within Nashville schools and on the board about the delayed timing of Cooper’s capital budget proposal — normally approved by the city in the fall.

Nashville schools interim Director Adrienne Battle said the mayor understands the importance of great facilities to providing a high-quality, equitable education to every child.

“The investments proposed by Mayor Cooper in the areas identified by our staff and school board are critical to maintaining great educational and working environments for our students and staff,” Battle said in a statement.

MNPS board Chair Anna Shepherd said she relayed to the mayor at the end of January that a new capital budget this year was a pressing need for the district, especially with the district short on emergency funds for school repairs. The capital budget includes funds for building projects and repairs, as well as computers and buses.

Shepherd said she wasn’t notified by the mayor about the proposal. But she said she was thankful for the funding.

“I understand Metro doesn’t have a lot of funds,” she said. “I applaud the mayor and his office for working to fix the mess that he inherited.”

The $72 million for capital, which funds one-time projects rather than ongoing operations, is considerably less than the school district’s request of almost $296 million in building projects for this year, including funding for the new Hillwood High School.

But it is an increase from the $60 million the district received in the prior spending plan.

Heading into next year, the school board has asked the city to fund a $401 million capital budget.

Cooper’s spokesperson, Chris Song, previously told The Tennessean the administration plans to include the new high school project in next year’s capital budget.

MNPS has about 14 million square feet of facilities, which have an average age of about 50 years old. The district has received, on average, about $8.8 million for capital projects over the last 14 years.

With limited funds, the district has needed to make repairs to buildings that need replacement entirely, including roofing and HVAC, according to district officials.

Shepherd said the board will continue to advocate into next year that it needs more funds for its projects.

Focus on public safety assets

The construction of the new sheriff’s office in East Nashville was approved in 2016 during former Mayor Megan Barry’s administration.

But costs have come in above the $21 million appropriated for it. Cooper’s spending plan includes $17.2 million for the headquarters project to be completed.

The proposal also gives $12 million for two new police helicopters to replace an aging fleet. Four of the six police helicopters are from the early 1970s, according to the news release.

“At what point do you know your police helicopter must be replaced? Post-Kobe Bryant, it’s really gotten my attention,” Cooper recently told reporters when asked about his budget process.

Bryant, his daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash in California in January.

Cooper’s spending plan also includes two new fire stations, the Health Department’s Woodbine Clinic and funding to create a new mounted patrol barn facility. The specific funding amount for these projects was not immediately shared Friday.

Also part of the plan is $4.6 million of matching funds to Metro Transit Authority to leverage federal and state grants, and $12.2 million for paving, sidewalks and roadways.

In October, Cooper reallocated about $18 million of capital spending dollars approved during former Mayor Karl Dean’s administration for a Gulch pedestrian bridge to other infrastructure spending around the county.

The funding, approved debt that hasn’t yet been borrowed by the city, went largely to maintain and repair existing bridges and culverts, including the deteriorating Charlotte Pike-Rosa Parks Boulevard bridge deck and the Shelby Bottoms Greenway Bridge.

Yihyun Jeong covers politics in Nashville for USA TODAY NETWORK – TENNESSEE. Reach her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @yihyun_jeong.

General government

General Services

Sheriff’s headquarters — $17.2 million

CJC Closeout — $5.8 million

Fleet replacement — $3.11 million

Major maintenance — $1.27 million

Health Department

Replace Woodbine Clinic —$1 million

Finance

R12 Assessment — $2.5 million

Fire Department

Replace fire station No. 2 — $1.25 million

Public Works

Traffic management — $1.25 million

Paving program — $6 million

Sidewalk program — $4 million

Roadways — $2.2 million

Solid Waste — $500,000

Police Department

Replace two helicopters — $12 million

Mounted patrol barn — $1.62 million

Parks Department

Davidson Street along Cumberland River — $2.9 million

Sevier Mansion — $4.8 million

Metro Transit Authority

MTA grant matches — $3 million

RTA grant matches — $1.6 million

Metro schools

Design and construction projects

Goodlettsville Elementary — $22.86 million

Lakeview Elementary design — $2.4 million

Pearl-Cohn High track and stadium — $1.24 million

District-wide projects

School improvement projects — $500,000

Central services, furniture and equipment — $100,000

School safety and security — $200,000

Bus and fleet replacement — $4.8 million

Tech facility improvement — $6.9 million

ADA compliance — $500,000

Emergency construction — $1.5 million

Deferred maintenance

Electrical upgrades — $7.43 million

HVAC upgrades — $20.7 million

Roof repair — $1 million

Exterior building improvements — $700,000

Interior building improvements — $500,000

Plumbing upgrades — $400,000

Environmental remediation — $200,000

Building energy updates — $70,000

Contingency / 1% percent for the arts

GSD contingency — $5 million

MNPS contingency — $5 million

