Mayor Goh Approves Phillip Peters for 1st District Supervisor

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh announced her approval for Phillip Peters, candidate for 1st District Supervisor, on Thursday.

“Phillip Peters understands the issues facing County Kern and has the vision and the will to help us move into the future,” said Goh of Peters, a current field representative to the first supervisor of retired district, Mick Gleason. Peters’ curriculum vitae also includes a mandate to the Kern School District Council.

“I am honored to have the support of Mayor Goh in my race as a supervisor,” said Peters. “Thanks to her years of experience and her knowledge of Kern County and Bakersfield, Mayor Goh will be an invaluable resource and will help ensure solid communication between the city and the county.”

Peters runs against Daures Stephens, a Marine Corps veteran who recently retired from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, and David Fluhart, a farmer from the mountain community of Havana.

From Ridgecrest to the Kern River Valley, the first district lines include a large portion of northeastern Kern County. District 1 also includes parts of Bakersfield.