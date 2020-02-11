Mayor Lightfoot stops plan to deprive Chicago aldermen of total control over signs

Mayor Lori Lightfoot pulled the plug out of her own plan on Tuesday to rid councilors of their unbridled control over sidewalk signs.

The Transport Committee of the City Council was ready to consider the mayor’s plan to strengthen the executive order that she signed a few hours after she took office.

But shortly before the meeting, the mayor’s office announced that Lightfoot had asked the chairman of the transportation committee Howard Brookins (21st) to remove the item from his agenda.

“After countless briefings with the city council about the latest reforms, we have heard important feedback and concerns from small business partners, councilors, community leaders and other stakeholders,” the mayor’s statement said.

“We believe it is important to ensure that these reforms run smoothly to ensure that they achieve their intended goals, namely to make licensing processes better for our small business community. That’s why we partner with Alderman Brookins to ensure that we consider every policy option so that these reforms can fully streamline the licensing process. “

The Transport Committee routinely approves many drawing requests without debate, as long as local ships approve.

The mayor’s plan would have taken that power away from the city council and handed over the ultimate authority to the transport commissioner Gia Biagi.

The local councilor would still have 30 days to object because a certain sign on the public road would cause inconvenience.

But if the aldermen did not respond, the Biagi would approve or reject the sign request. If a signing permit is denied, companies have 10 days to appeal. The entire process would take no longer than 60 days.

Hours after he took office, Lightfoot signed an executive order depriving aldermen of their rampant control of permits and permits in their departments.

She has promised to do the same for the aldermanic privilege of zoning. But that will require the approval of the city council – it is not certain that a council will feel its oats and withdraw.

The mayor’s chairman, his own financial committee, has even advised Lightfoot to abandon her threat to abolish alderman’s right to zoning, as it is a fight that she is destined to lose.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), the most outspoken mayor of the mayor, said that Lightfoot did the right thing by removing the signing decision from the agenda.

“Aldermen know best what fits the character of the community. Allowing an unknown bureaucrat in the town hall to close (sign off) a canopy, a canopy or a tent will be disastrous. I guarantee that there will be strong opposition from aldermen if this continues, “Lopez said.

If a councilor does not respond within 30 days, the regulation should go through the Ministry of Affairs and Consumer Protection, Lopez said.

But he accused the mayor of pursuing a “reckless agenda that transforms the city council from a rubber stamp to a complete non-factor” in large and small matters.

Arguing that aldermen are chosen to “make laws – not recommendations,” Lopez said, “If her concern is that decisions are made with genuine input from the community, I would like to challenge her to have a transparent, community-led steered process to include and other types of local affairs. “

Last week, a republican state representative from DuPage County introduced a bill for Chicago only that discarded their iron fist control of zoning plans in their neighborhood.

State representative Deanne Mazzochi (R-Westmont) said she was acting alone. The mayor’s office agreed and said alderman law on zoning plans is a “unique local problem” and “a state statute is not necessary or appropriate.”