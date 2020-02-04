Mayor Lori Lightfoot at Chicago, bashen at Trump’s State of the Union address: keep a poker face

WASHINGTON – While Mayor Lori Lightfoot was working on the US Capitol site on Tuesday, she told Senator Chris Murphy, Democratic Connecticut, that she will try to keep a poker face when she sits in the House Gallery listening to the Chicago president, basher Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address.

I met Lightfoot in the Capitol.

I’m a little surprised why she wants to sit in the gallery of the House of Representatives and listen to Trump, because she just wants to get him out of the White House. I recently saw her, on January 24, the former federal prosecutor visited the Senate gallery to observe part of Trump’s accusation process.

Trump is ready to give his speech for a joint session of Congress the day before the Senate will vote to acquit him.

Lightfoot, invited to the State of the Union by Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill. – the two are close – wanted to attend. Lightfoot sees part of her work, she told me, as an “ambassador” for the city. After being followed around her for a while, it seems to me that she enjoys that role.

“Being here as a representative of the great city of Chicago gives me the chance to remain an ambassador for our city, to make contact with federal representatives at every level,” Lightfoot told me.

Lightfoot is a serious serial networker.

I caught up with her when she ended a Congressional Black Caucus event, where she met members of Congress, representatives of trade and social organizations, and the leader of the Urban League. Voting rights and the upcoming Census 2020 were among the items on the agenda.

We went to the vast emancipation hall in the Capitol visitor center, where a “media channel” for television channels was set up for interviews with members and their guests in the State of the Union. She did two hits for Chicago stores, thankfully, from my perspective, without news for the competition.

Media Row was an excellent perch Tuesday.

When Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., It was noted, Lightfoot went straight forward and introduced himself to the woman who was former president Bill Clinton’s secretary of Health and Human Services. “I’ve been a fan for a long time,” said Lightfoot.

They had a short conversation about affordable housing.

Murphy was there, he was just finalizing an interview with his guest, Deborah Davis, who lost her son to guns and is the leader of Mothers United Against Violence.

They spoke about tackling gun violence.

Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., Walked by. He asked Lightfoot: “How is your school system doing?

Lightfoot is, as we know, the first African-American gay mayor of Chicago. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Was conducting an interview. They saw each other. Baldwin, who is also gay, had met Lightfoot before. Lightfoot met her SOTU guest, a dairy farmer from Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

In the State of the Union 2019, the female Democrats – with a historically high number elected in 2018 – decided to make a statement by all wearing “Suffragette white”. Now it’s a tradition.

Kelly was already in her white outfit. I asked Lightfoot – in a blue suit – if she was bringing a white suit and she said yes.

“Did you have a white suit or did you get one?” I asked.

Lightfoot said, “I bought … I have a white suit, but it was not suitable for this event.”

I asked more about the mayor’s clothing and that is not because Lightfoot is a woman. It is because she is a powerful figure in public interest that gets to know Chicago. People ask where they buy their clothes, you tell them about them.

I asked her where she buys her suits, because that is what she almost always wears.

Lightfoot said, “Well, because of my shape,” referring to her height, “I don’t usually buy them from the rack. I have a tailor from whom I buy a lot of my clothes.”

She said she gets her suits from Richard Bennett, the custom tailor at 175 N. Franklin St.

Lightfoot bought the white suit she was wearing for the state of the Union online from Macys.com.

Finding white suits in winter is not that easy.

Footnotes:

• Lightfoot said she weighs the approving House hopeful Marie Newman, looking for Rep. Then Lipinski, D-Ill. Lightfoot already meant its support for Newman, but that is not the same as an official approval.

• Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., Boycotted Trump’s speech. He said in a statement: “It would be painfully hypocritical for me to endure 90 minutes of unrelenting lies and all kinds of disruptions and untruths, while at the same time I saw his republican apologists cheer. I cannot honor this man in any way. “