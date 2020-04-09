Mayor Michael Victorino announces Maui County curfew among other rules to curb the spread of coronavirus

COURTESY COLIN MENDOZA Mayor Michael Victorino announced a curfew pilot program for Maui County will begin at 11 p.m. Friday night.

Mayor Michael Victorino announced a curfew for Maui County among other rules to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

Victorino said the curfew pilot program will begin at 11 p.m. Friday night for the county. The curfew lasts from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. but would exempt travel for “emergency medicine, medical emergency or business essentials.”

“After reflecting on the upcoming holiday weekend and concerns in our community, I decided to order a night curfew for at least the next three days,” Victorino said in a news release today. “These are difficult times for all of us and we are doing everything in our power to stop the spread of COVID-19. We will evaluate the effectiveness of this curfew after this weekend and will continue to make policy changes as needed. . “

Victorino last week said he would observe residents’ behavior before deciding whether more county obligations were required.

The announcement comes after a similar curfew was announced today by Honolulu County Chief of Staff Susan Ballard. Ballard said wheeled transportation to Honolulu would not be allowed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., although walking outside should be allowed.

In addition, Victorino says that starting Friday only two members of a house can leave their home to do essential activities. Exceptions include family members who cannot be left alone, such as young children, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Businesses are not allowed to leave more than two people inside a home, and businesses with employees handling food directly must wear a mask or other covered face.

Bed and breakfast homes and short-term rentals can only operate in essential worker homes.

