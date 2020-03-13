Mayor of Austin requires the support of local businesses after the abolition of SXSW

Austin Mayor Jerry Adler encouraged residents to “go out to eat, drink and listen to live music,” a week after the cancellation of SXSW 2020 in response to the epidemic coronavirus.

It is expected that the festival will give millions of dollars to the local economy. Together with Senator Kirk Watson of Texas and Judge Sarah Eckhardt, Adler appeared in a video to make amends.

In the video, the mayor Adler suggested that those who “hurt” because of the cancellation of the SXSW, help the situation, “go to restaurants, go to clubs, buy goods musicians (and) help each other.”

Appeal goes after it was found that fans who bought tickets for the SXSW, will not return the money. The publication in 2020 was officially abolished in Austin on Friday (March 6th).

Fans who were disappointed by the cancellation, quickly criticized the new application. “You (the mayor Adler) defeated many companies”, – said one of the Twitter users. “It will be pamyatatstsa on election day.”

Another suggested a double standard in the comments Adler canceling the event because of concerns about COVID-19, and then encourage people to gather in public places. “You do not have much sense, the mayor Adler” – summarized it.

To date, 16 of Texas and about 1400 Americans have been diagnosed COVID-nineteenth

Earlier this week, NME announced a collaboration with the legendary London venue The 100 Club, to be held in the last minute a live showcase for support groups that were supposed to perform at SXSW this week.

Earlier this week, NME announced a collaboration with the legendary London venue The 100 Club, to be held in the last minute a live showcase for support groups that were supposed to perform at SXSW this week.

If you are an artist who suffered cancellation SXSW and are interested in an alternative showcase, please email рэдактар@nme.com with the theme: “Show NME X SXSW.”