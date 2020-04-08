Mayor of Hawaii calls ‘Covidiot’ hostage

(HONOLULU) – The mayor of Hawaii has the word choice for a Florida man accused of trying to disperse Hawaii’s private travelers: “a mattress.”

Kauai mayor Derek Kawakami does not receive praise for covering the word from the COVID-19 virus, but said, “I might be the first one to be exposed in public.”

Bobby Edwards, of Boynton, Florida, was arrested last week after police say he landed on the island without proof of accommodation. State orders require those arriving on the island to be detained for 14 days.

Edwards, 31, “was a nuisance to both the airport staff and the officers at the time of his arrest,” police said. “Edwards also shows signs of intoxication, and does not cooperate.”

Earlier this week, Kauai police arrested a Florida man, Dwight Anthony Tucker of Tampa. He was stopped in Hanalei, a city park, one day after arriving in Kauai, police said. He was arrested after authorities said he had disregarded David Ige’s state law that requires all visitors who arrive on or after March 26 to isolate themselves where they live.

Just last week, Kauai police arrested Devin Martin of Olympia, Washington, and charged him with violating a privacy order. The police did not have the proper accommodation and he was accused of looking for a suitable accommodation, ”police said.

He was not among the three people to be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

Kawonami said the arrests of three people in the “raid” were sent to Kauai in a bid to protect her people, Kawakami said. He also set up 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time for residents and visitors, implementing a day pass for guests to ease congestion on those who want to exercise at the beach and guide police, with the help of the National Guard, national, to conduct and study sites throughout the island.

“I guess there are just as many variants as there can be,” Kawakami said. “Those three are worth pretty high. I can say that they are well positioned to try to escape the conditions that have so many sick people to come to Hawaii where we work hard. Everyone is sacrificing.”

Related Articles

As of Tuesday afternoon, there had been 410 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state, including 18 on Kauai. Five deaths have been reported across the state.

The three returned to the area with great help, with assistance from the Kauai Immigration Office.

The money offended Kawakami, but he said it was necessary to expel them from Hawaii.

“But, you know, when you create a risk that is causing problems for our community, they don’t have a place to be isolated, they have no accommodation, obviously, maybe being someone we shouldn’t be given care, “he said. “You know, it’s hot.”

Kawakami is about to send them a invoice.

“I heard that some of the guests were coming here enjoying the COVID-19 with cheap flights,” said Jessica Lani Rich, president of the Hawaii Visitors Association of Hawaii.

On Monday, with funding from the Hawaii Tourism Board, it sent three homeless men to relocate to Los Angeles after arriving in Honolulu no matter where they were.

Officials have warned that those who want to go to Hawaii without accommodation may be evicted from the airport.

Even before the privatization of state travelers and state-of-the-art home directives that allow for essential services such as shopping and exercise abroad, Kawakami said he needed to “make Kauai a speedy destination,” “and even more tourism — the economy.

“We really don’t need to use it. We don’t even have a second thought,” he said. “Health and safety … are important. There is nothing more important than protecting our people and we are ready to fight it. ”

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

. (afiToTranslate) COVID-19