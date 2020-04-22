Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman plans to restore Casinos today, Wanting a ‘City of Control’

The Mayor of Las Vegas needs to open casinos now.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, Carolyn Goodman announced she had proposed to the city coronavirus “control group”.

He claimed that the 150 people who died in Vegas, while still horrific, were simply not the right to shut down 2.3 million cities.

The mayor of Las Vegas gives the city a “control group”, “we give it to us as a governing body” to see how many people are killed without social tension. pic.twitter.com/NESE2hActE

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who has volunteered for the Vegas casino and hotel to open completely, has told Anderson Cooper he has no responsibility to figure out how to do it well. they are safe.

“Depends on him!” pic.twitter.com/d9LDRZX9Sl

When CNN’s host contends that because of the decline in social numbers, he returned with a rather surprising guess.

“How do you know until we have a control group?” he said. “We offered to be in control. I offered to turn myself in.”

“You are offering citizens of Las Vegas a governing body to see if your theory of social isolation is working or not …?” Cooper asked.

Goodman said he was upset – but he just explained that it didn’t work because of the service.

“What I said was given to me as a governing body, and someone told me that we can’t do it, because people from southern Nevada go to work in the city,” he replied. “And I said ‘Oh that’s too bad’.”

“Because I know that when you have a disease, you have a placebo, you get the water and sugar, and you get those who get the real shot. We want that placebo to come, so you can measure something.”

“Oh, I really don’t know!” was able to spread at a Chinese restaurant. pic.twitter.com/rLw0yBWFnd

Indicating that the placebo group was getting to the end of the stick, Cooper asked if he would put his life on the line and join him at the casino every night.

“What was the purpose then?” he asked, that he had a family to cook every night.

When Cooper asked if hundreds of people smoked, drank, rotated, and smoked air “like a bowl of petri virus?”, He accused her of “alarming alarm”.

He claims that it is possible to maintain social access to the casino – he does not know how.

“It’s their turn to find out – not a casino owner!” and he pursued after them. “I don’t know about building a casino!”

The quality of competition and private equity, he argued, will force the casinos to create a safer way to regenerate.

“Right now we are in a growing health crisis, and if a small restaurant or boutique is open, they have a better idea,” Goodman said. “It’s his job, not the job of the mayor.”

The Mayor of Las Vegas is not “thankful,” says Cooper – who has the power to open casinos, though he is responsible for protecting his city’s problems.

The interview saw Jimmy Kimmel in his mouth: “Las @Vegas. It seems that @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman is not wrong,” he tweeted.

“I’m not easily offended, but his conversation with @andersoncooper @cnn is now bonkers.”

Dear @Vegas. It turns out that your @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman is in serious danger. I’m not overly shocked, but her conversation with @andersoncooper @cnn is now bonkers.

